Ask a Local: 5 of the best things about Crieff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Ask a Local: 5 of the best things about Crieff

With sugar mice, Michelin stars and eccentrics around every corner, you won't be short of things to do in Crieff, says June McEwan.

By Morag Lindsay
June McEwan giving two thumbs up next to metal Highland sculptures depicting a Highland cow, bull and calf in Crieff.
June McEwan with the cattle sculptures which celebrate Crieff's heritage as a drovers' town. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It’s the home town of Ewan McGregor AND his actor uncle Denis Lawson. And they’re not even the most famous names associated with Crieff.

Rob Roy MacGregor was said to be a frequent visitor when the Perthshire town was a gathering place for cattle drovers. And Bonnie Prince Charlie held his last council of war in Crieff, just weeks before his defeat at Culloden in 1746.

It became a fashionable tourist destination in the 1800s. And visitors still arrive in their droves, drawn to destinations such as the Crieff Hydro Hotel and Glenturret Distillery, with its two Michelin-starred restaurant.

Ewan McGregor with parents Jim and Carol on a red carpet at a film screening.
Ewan McGregor with his parents Jim and Carol. Image: James Gourley/Shutterstock.

But it’s June McEwan who can truly claim to have put Crieff on the map.

Artist and willow sculptor June is a late convert to Crieff, arriving here 33 years ago. But she is as proud an ambassador as any place could wish for.

She created the map, portraying popular Crieff landmarks, on the tourist board in James Square.

June McEwan smiling next to tourist map in James Square, Crieff.
June McEwan’s drawings adorn the tourist map in James Square, Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And June has put her stamp on almost every corner of the town, through her work with the Crieff Community Arts group and her involvement in other local causes.

So who better to give us an insider’s guide to the best that Crieff has to offer?

1. Location, location, location

“Crieff is in the heart of Strathearn which, along with Perthshire in general, is just gorgeous,” says June.

Viedw of MacRosty Park with pavilion, and hills in background.
MacRosty Park in Crieff with the stunning landscape behind.

“As an artist, I have travelled around the country painting landscapes, and I used to say that Perthshire has everything.

“Well almost everything. It doesn’t have a coast. But what it does have is the most stunning scenery.

“Everywhere you turn in Crieff there’s a view, whether it’s the mountains, or the trees, or the mists that come up from the Earn down in the strath.

People walking through trees at Lady Mary's Walk Crieff.
Lady Mary’s Walk beside the River Earn is much loved by locals and visitors to Crieff.

“You can’t help but be inspired, as an artist or just someone who lives here.”

2. Crieff past and present

“Crieff has a rich history,” says June. “I have been involved in projects making that history known. But there is so much more to shout about.

“Take the Campbell brothers, who were born very close to where I live. There’s a plaque on the wall outside. Each left Scotland to find their fortune in America and each joined local militias. They ended up fighting during the civil war on opposite sides, surviving and reuniting.”

June McEwan standing on railings outside Crieff Town Hall.
June McEwan outside the Town Hall – and home of the new Crieff museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I was involved in the campaign to save the old St Michael’s Church and graveyard when the council wanted to pave over it with a car park,” she adds.

“And I’m excited about the new Crieff Museum opening in the town hall at Easter. It’s time Crieff had a museum of its own. There’s so much to tell.”

3. Narrow pavements, wide smiles

June hails from Dundee originally. But try strolling up the high street with her and you’ll soon realise she’s part of the fabric of Crieff now. Passers-by stop to chat and friends wave from passing cars.

“Maybe it’s the size of the place,” she says.

June McEwan smiling next to Murray Fountain in James Square, Crieff.
June admires the Murray Fountain in Crieff’s James Square. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Maybe it’s the fact that our pavements are so narrow you can’t get away from folk. But I love the fact that when you walk down the street people say hello to you.

“It’s much friendlier than larger towns and cities, and it’s reminiscent of a time gone by.”

4. The characters who make Crieff

“I have met so many interesting people in Crieff, from the mildly eccentric to the bat crazy,” she laughs.

“My friend David Cowan is one of our best known worthies. He’s Crieff’s own ghostbuster. David dealt with a poltergeist in one of the shops in the town, and he came and divined bad spirits in my studio. He’s known worldwide for his research on ley lines.

David Cowan standing next to a big rock in a field with foreboding clouds behind.
David Cowan is known as the ley line man of Crieff. Image: David Cowan

“I’ve started recording conversations I have with random folk I meet – with their permission of course.

“Fiona Tracey is another proper Crieff character. She has been promoting crochet for as long as I’ve known her. She wants the whole world to learn to crochet and she won’t stop until she’s done. I love people who have a passion for something and Crieff is full of them.”

5. Crieff, at your service

There are plenty who say Crieff High Street isn’t what it used to be. Like any town, it’s seen a lot of changes in June’s 33 years. But it still has lots going for it, she insists.

“During lockdown many of the local shops stepped up to the mark and delivered to the residents of the area,” she says.

Exterior of Valentines clothes shop off James Square, Crieff.
Valentines has been a favourite with generations of Crieff shoppers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Maybe that helped people to appreciate what we have here in Crieff.

“We’ve got some great independent traders here, proper Crieff institutions. Valentines looks like an old-fashioned department store from the outside but it’s filled with really nice clothes and they do a great sale.

“There’s Gordon and Durwards, the confectioner. It’s the home of the sugar mouse and their chocolates are amazing. You can see them working away making the sweets in the back shop.

“And J.L. Gill has such a lovely shop front with its two windows saying ‘cheeses’ and ‘whiskies’. Well, what more do you need?”

Front of JL Gill shop, with old fashioned timber and patterned windows with the words 'whiskies' and 'cheeses' written either side of the door
The J.L. Gill shopfront on Crieff High Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It’s not just the high street that makes Crieff so appealing, June adds.

“The high standards of the local schools have attracted many new people to the town, along with its excellent medical centre, dental practice and sports facilities.

“We’re really very lucky here.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Tibbermore junction with fields and former battle site behind road sign
'Historically important' Perthshire battleground targeted for battery storage plant
Craig Scott pictured at the Bartenders Lounge in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to ‘rising star’ bar boss from Perth after death aged 24
The M90 was closed northbound near the Broxden roundabout due to the crash. Image: Google Street View
M90 reopens after crash near Perth's Broxden roundabout
Christopher Lindsay appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire man used baby as ‘human shield’ in clash with police
Employee Gary Stewart stole £1.5k from The Foundry.
Perth pub worker ordered to pay back £1.5k stolen in midnight safe raid
The Best-One village shop on Murthly Terrace, Birnam, Dunkeld.
Dunkeld businesses and residents back new attempt to save top-rated Airbnb flat
Workers standing on one side of the new Destiny Bridge near Perth.
New photos show Perth's Destiny Bridge taking shape as Cross Tay Link Road progresses
Sylvestre is accused of threatening to burn down the office of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (pictured). Image: PA.
Former lawyer accused in Perth court of threatening to burn down Jeremy Corbyn's office
Alan Cumming and his Perthshire cottage.
Alan Cumming's £385k Perthshire cottage under offer
Left to right: Kirsten Cameron and Amy Moore of The Agency: Unfiltered.
Perth influencer's TV series a hit after 'incredible' 1 million streams

Conversation