Perthshire restaurant gets two Michelin stars – but how much does it cost to eat there?

The Glenturret Lalique in Crieff joins prestigious company, including venues run by Heston Blumenthal and Andrew Wong.

By Andrew Robson
The Glenturret in Crieff recieves second Michelin star
The Glenturret in Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perthshire restaurant has been awarded a prestigious second Michelin star – putting it in company with some of the top venues and chefs in the world.

The Glenturret Lalique in Crieff received the accolade at the latest Michelin Guide ceremony on Monday.

It joins Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles as having two Michelin stars – the only two Scottish restaurants to do so.

It also puts The Glenturret Lalique in company with the likes of London venues Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, A Wong by Andrew Wong and Tom Sellers’ Restaurant Story – all of which also received two stars.

And it ranks the Perthshire restaurant higher than Gordon Ramsay’s 1890 at The Savoy in London, which has one star, as well as London’s “most expensive restaurant”, Sushi Kanesaka in Mayfair.

Head Chef Mark Donald of The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant
Head Chef Mark Donald. Image: Glenturret Lalique

Scottish chef Mark Donald, who started working at The Glenturret Lalique in 2021 – and received his first Michelin star seven months later – said: “This is an ecstatic moment for us.

“We are all thrilled to have been awarded a second Michelin star and happy too that Scotland is getting the recognition it deserves as a gastronomic destination.”

It costs from £195 per person to eat at The Glenturret Lalique.

A Perthshire bramble, sake lees and Jasmine dish at The Glenturret Lalique. Image: The Glenturret Lalique/Instagram

Its dinner menu includes dishes like a tattie scone, lobster served in a paper-thin pastry, red mullet and juniper-smoked roe deer.

The venue – which is open Wednesday to Saturday – also serves a lunch menu in the Lalique Bar, where prices start at £4 for olives, spiced cashews and pickles, rising to £30 for dishes like Shetland cod or Perthshire venison.

It also has an extensive wine menu, which features some bottles costing thousands of pounds.

Michelin says The Glenturret Lalique delivers ‘outstanding dishes’

The Michelin Guide says The Glenturret Lalique delivers “outstanding dishes” in a luxurious setting.

It says: “Housed inside a working distillery, a feeling of luxury washes over you here, with Lalique glass products everywhere you look – from decanters to chandeliers.

“The cooking itself comes from Mark Donald and his team and maintains that luxury approach, with ingredients like lobster, caviar and Wagyu beef popping up on the menu.

“These are treated with utmost precision by the chefs, resulting in outstanding dishes.”

