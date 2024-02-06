Perth serious assault: Police release descriptions of two suspects

Police have released the descriptions of two suspects after a serious assault in Perth.

Officers are on the hunt for two men following the assault on Stanley Crescent at around 4am on Saturday.

A 35-year-old was taken to hospital after the disturbance but was later released.

The street was taped off on Saturday morning, where at least four police vehicles were spotted.

The first man is described as wearing a black baseball cap, a grey hoody, black shorts, black socks and black shoes.

The second man is described as being in all-dark clothing.

Detective Constable Nathan Shields said: “We have been carrying out inquiries in the local area and studying CCTV footage to gather more information on the circumstances and trace those involved.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area of Stanley Crescent on Saturday morning, who witnessed this crime take place, or who has any dashcam or personal footage that could assist.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 0627 of February 3.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”