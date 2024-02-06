Perth serious assault: Police release descriptions of two suspects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth serious assault: Police release descriptions of two suspects

A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital after the attack.

By Kieran Webster
Police at the scene in Stanley Crescent.
Police taped off Stanley Crescent in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

Police have released the descriptions of two suspects after a serious assault in Perth.

Officers are on the hunt for two men following the assault on Stanley Crescent at around 4am on Saturday.

A 35-year-old was taken to hospital after the disturbance but was later released.

The street was taped off on Saturday morning, where at least four police vehicles were spotted.

Police are on the hunt for two suspects following the incident.
Police are on the hunt for two suspects following the incident. Image: Stuart Cowper

The first man is described as wearing a black baseball cap, a grey hoody, black shorts, black socks and black shoes.

The second man is described as being in all-dark clothing.

Detective Constable Nathan Shields said: “We have been carrying out inquiries in the local area and studying CCTV footage to gather more information on the circumstances and trace those involved.

At least four police vehicles were spotted in Stanley Crescent in Perth.
At least four police vehicles were spotted in Stanley Crescent in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

“I would urge anyone who was in the area of Stanley Crescent on Saturday morning, who witnessed this crime take place, or who has any dashcam or personal footage that could assist.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 0627 of February 3.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

