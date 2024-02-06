Clothes stolen from charity banks in Dundee Tesco car parks

Clothes have been stolen from two charity banks in Dundee Tesco car parks.

The Salvation Army clothing banks were broken into last month.

Police have now issued an appeal for information – and say they are investigating whether there are links to other similar thefts in Tayside, Fife and Glasgow in 2023.

The first clothing bank, at the recycling point at Tesco on South Road, was broken into between 8.45am on January 18 and 9am on January 20.

A similar theft happened during the same period at the Salvation Army clothing bank in the car park at Tesco Riverside.

The banks consist of large containers where people can donate unwanted clothes to charity.

Sergeant John Maddocks said: “Incidents such as this are very disruptive for the charity trying to raise funds for good causes.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information to call 101, quoting reference 3052 or 3112 of January 22.”

The Salvation Army has been contacted for comment.