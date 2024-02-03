Perth street sealed off amid ongoing police incident

A Perth street has been closed off amid an ongoing police incident on Saturday.

Officers descended on Stanley Crescent early on Saturday morning.

Eyewitnesses say “numerous police vehicles “were seen in the area.

At least four police vehicles remain at the scene.

Perth street closed by police

A section of Stanley Crescent has also been closed off as officers continue at the scene.

The nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed.

One Stanley Crescent resident said: “I don’t know what has happened but there was a lot of shouting going on earlier.”

Officers are continuing with their enquires in Stanley Crescent, which which links Dunkeld Road with Crieff Road in Perth.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.