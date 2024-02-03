11 amazing places to see snowdrops in Tayside and Fife during late winter

From the month of February, hundreds of snowdrops begin to appear across Scotland. Tayside and Fife are home to some of the best places to view the wintry flowers.

In the first few months of the year, when the frost is just starting to thaw, you’ll seldom see a flower. However, one which makes an appearance before most others is the snowdrop.

In the last months of winter, and the early months of spring, gardens across Tayside and Fife become blanketed by white and green. Experts believe there are around 20 known species of snowdrops with hundreds of variations.

Scotland’s Gardens Scheme organises the Snowdrop Festival every year to raise money for Scottish charities. Many of gardens across the country take part to raise money for various causes.

Below you can find the best places to see the resilient flowers in Tayside and Fife.

1. Scone Palace, Perth

This historic palace was the crowning place of Scottish kings and is the original home of the Stone of Scone.

While there are no formal gardens at Scone Palace, there are over 100 acres of woodland, shrubbery and flowers that make for a peaceful setting.

Scone’s annual Snowdrop Day is to be held on the 24 February from 10am-3pm. You will be able to see the snowdrops in full bloom and learn how to create your own displays.

Admission to the grounds is free, but organisers request a donation of £5.

2. Fingask Castle, Rait

Known for its strange and wonderful assortment of almost life-sized statues and strangely-trimmed shrubbery, Fingask Castle is an interesting day out.

Another impressive addition to the quirky grounds are their snowdrops. Visitors can view the wintry plants from Monday-Thursday until 7 March.

Admission is £6. Child admission is free.

3. Lawton House, Inverkeilor

This 18th century house is surrounded by a garden of beech trees. It becomes a sea of colour in the springtime, and it is the perfect place to see snowdrops in the early months of the year.

It will be open for the Snowdrop Festival on 29 February, 1 March and 2 March. The public will be welcome on the grounds from 10am-5pm.

Admission is £5. Child admission is free.

4. University of Dundee Botanic Garden, Dundee

Dundee University’s botanic gardens can be found on the banks of the River Tay. They are popular among all ages. With a range of self-guided trails and tours, it is sure to be an informative day out.

This garden shows a range of both indigenous British plants and plants from across the world. It also has a popular coffee shop and gift shop for a bit of browsing after your visit.

Adult admission is £5, child admission is free.

5. Camperdown Park, Dundee

This popular park is the ideal place for a stroll. Just off of the A90, many locals visit the park daily for dog-walking, socialising or just general sight-seeing.

It is a peaceful place to visit if you want to see some snowdrops this winter.

6. Cloan, Auchterarder

This 19th century house has over two acres of wild gardens, with an acre of walled garden at the centre.

It boasts an impressive collection of yew and Japanese maple trees, as well as a wide array of flowers, including snowdrops.

The gardens are open on Sunday 18 February, 11am – 3pm for snowdrop viewings and Winter Walks.

Admission is £4. Child admission is free.

7. Cambo Gardens, Kingsbarns

This Victorian garden features a constantly evolving display of unusual flowers. The garden is renowned for its selection of tulips and impressive rose garden.

However, what Cambo Gardens is best known for is their snowdrops. With more than 200 specialist varieties on show in their winter garden, it is a unique viewing experience.

The public are welcome to attend the gardens from 10am – 4pm until 10 March, where they can view the collection of snowdrops and take part in various other events.

Admission is £7.60. Admission for children and carers is free.

8. Dunimarle Castle, Culross

Dunimarle Castle sits on the outskirts of Culross. It is surrounded by 52 acres of formal gardens, woodlands and meadows. It boasts an impressive range of trees and fruit plants, as well as snowdrops in the winter months.

You are able to take a stroll through the castle’s snowdrops on February 10-11 from 10am-4pm.

You can gain admission to the grounds by making a donation.

9. Glamis Castle, Forfar

This historic castle has a strong place in Scottish history. Once host to Mary Queen of Scots, this is the perfect place to visit if you are a fan of history.

And even if you’re not, it is an amazing place for some sight-seeing, or to get involved in some gardening.

On the weekends of 17-18 and 24-25 February, the public are invited to plant snowdrop bulbs in the gardens; as part of the castle’s Snowdrop Festival. Gardening tools and equipment will be provided.

Admission is included within the general admission ticket: £5 per adult, £2.50 per child (5-16 years) and free for children under 5.

10. House of Dun, Montrose

House of Dun found 3 miles west of Montrose offers spectacular views of the Montrose Basin. Visitors can tour of the inside of the house or take a leisurely walk around the gardens.

The gardens and estate are open year-round, but the best time to go is February-March if you want to see some snowdrops.

11. Branklyn Gardens, Perth

Within walking distance of Perth City Centre, this hillside garden is ideal for some peace and quiet.

The gardens were started in 1922 and showcases a wide range of flowers and shrubbery.

The gardens are open the 14–18 February from 10am–4pm if you’re hoping to see some snowdrops.

Admission is £7.50 for an adult, £6 for concession and £1 for Young Scot card holders.