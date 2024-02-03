11 amazing places to see snowdrops in Tayside and Fife during late winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

11 amazing places to see snowdrops in Tayside and Fife during late winter

Tayside and Fife has some of the best places to see snowdrops this winter. So where can you see them?

Tayside & Fife is known for it's selection of snowdrops. Image: Supplied
Tayside & Fife is known for it's selection of snowdrops. Image: Supplied
By Terri Simpson

From the month of February, hundreds of snowdrops begin to appear across Scotland. Tayside and Fife are home to some of the best places to view the wintry flowers.

In the first few months of the year, when the frost is just starting to thaw, you’ll seldom see a flower. However, one which makes an appearance before most others is the snowdrop.

In the last months of winter, and the early months of spring, gardens across Tayside and Fife become blanketed by white and green. Experts believe there are around 20 known species of snowdrops with hundreds of variations.

Scotland’s Gardens Scheme organises the Snowdrop Festival every year to raise money for Scottish charities. Many of gardens across the country take part to raise money for various causes.

Below you can find the best places to see the resilient flowers in Tayside and Fife.

1. Scone Palace, Perth

Snowdrops at Scone Palace. Image: Brian Cunningham

This historic palace was the crowning place of Scottish kings and is the original home of the Stone of Scone.

While there are no formal gardens at Scone Palace, there are over 100 acres of woodland, shrubbery and flowers that make for a peaceful setting.

Scone’s annual Snowdrop Day is to be held on the 24 February from 10am-3pm. You will be able to see the snowdrops in full bloom and learn how to create your own displays.

Admission to the grounds is free, but organisers request a donation of £5.

2. Fingask Castle, Rait

Fingask Castle. Image: Supplied

Known for its strange and wonderful assortment of almost life-sized statues and strangely-trimmed shrubbery, Fingask Castle is an interesting day out.

Another impressive addition to the quirky grounds are their snowdrops. Visitors can view the wintry plants from Monday-Thursday until 7 March.

Admission is £6. Child admission is free.

3. Lawton House, Inverkeilor

Snowdrops at Lawton House, near Inverkeilor. Image: Supplied

This 18th century house is surrounded by a garden of beech trees. It becomes a sea of colour in the springtime, and it is the perfect place to see snowdrops in the early months of the year.

It will be open for the Snowdrop Festival on 29 February, 1 March and  2 March. The public will be welcome on the grounds from 10am-5pm.

Admission is £5. Child admission is free.

4. University of Dundee Botanic Garden, Dundee

University of Dundee Tower Building. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Dundee University’s botanic gardens can be found on the banks of the River Tay. They are popular among all ages. With a range of self-guided trails and tours, it is sure to be an informative day out.

This garden shows a range of both indigenous British plants and plants from across the world. It also has a popular coffee shop and gift shop for a bit of browsing after your visit.

Adult admission is £5, child admission is free.

5. Camperdown Park, Dundee

Snowdrops in Camperdown Park. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

This popular park is the ideal place for a stroll. Just off of the A90, many locals visit the park daily for dog-walking, socialising or just general sight-seeing.

It is a peaceful place to visit if you want to see some snowdrops this winter.

6. Cloan, Auchterarder

Gardens at Cloan. Image: Scotland’s Gardens Scheme

This 19th century house has over two acres of wild gardens, with an acre of walled garden at the centre.

It boasts an impressive collection of yew and Japanese maple trees, as well as a wide array of flowers, including snowdrops.

The gardens are open on Sunday 18 February, 11am – 3pm for snowdrop viewings and Winter Walks.

Admission is £4. Child admission is free.

7. Cambo Gardens, Kingsbarns

Snowdrops at Cambo Gardens. Image: Santiago Arribas

This Victorian garden features a constantly evolving display of unusual flowers. The garden is renowned for its selection of tulips and impressive rose garden.

However, what Cambo Gardens is best known for is their snowdrops. With more than 200 specialist varieties on show in their winter garden, it is a unique viewing experience.

The public are welcome to attend the gardens from 10am – 4pm until 10 March, where they can view the collection of snowdrops and take part in various other events.

Admission is £7.60. Admission for children and carers is free.

8. Dunimarle Castle, Culross

Dunimarle Castle. Image: Dunimarle Castle

Dunimarle Castle sits on the outskirts of Culross. It is surrounded by 52 acres of formal gardens, woodlands and meadows. It boasts an impressive range of trees and fruit plants, as well as snowdrops in the winter months.

You are able to take a stroll through the castle’s snowdrops on February 10-11 from 10am-4pm.

You can gain admission to the grounds by making a donation.

9. Glamis Castle, Forfar

The castle holds yearly snowdrop planting days. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

This historic castle has a strong place in Scottish history. Once host to Mary Queen of Scots, this is the perfect place to visit if you are a fan of history.

And even if you’re not, it is an amazing place for some sight-seeing, or to get involved in some gardening.

On the weekends of 17-18 and 24-25 February, the public are invited to plant snowdrop bulbs in the gardens; as part of the castle’s Snowdrop Festival. Gardening tools and equipment will be provided.

Admission is included within the general admission ticket: £5 per adult, £2.50 per child (5-16 years) and free for children under 5.

10. House of Dun, Montrose

Entrance to the House of Dun. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

House of Dun found 3 miles west of Montrose offers spectacular views of the Montrose Basin. Visitors can tour of the inside of the house or take a leisurely walk around the gardens.

The gardens and estate are open year-round, but the best time to go is February-March if you want to see some snowdrops.

11. Branklyn Gardens, Perth

Jim Jermyn, property manager/head gardener strolls through the gardens and admires some of the snowdrops. Image: Kenny Smith

Within walking distance of Perth City Centre, this hillside garden is ideal for some peace and quiet.

The gardens were started in 1922 and showcases a wide range of flowers and shrubbery.

The gardens are open the 14–18 February from 10am–4pm if you’re hoping to see some snowdrops.

Admission is £7.50 for an adult, £6 for concession and £1 for Young Scot card holders.

More from Outdoors

Gayle Ritchie at the entrance to Pitcur earth house near Coupar Angus.
Exploring mysterious earth house hidden in a field near Coupar Angus
Courier writer Gayle Ritchie hangs out of the banks of the River Tay at Meikleour with Paul Whitehouse. Image: Kenny Smith.
Paul Whitehouse grilled in Perthshire as comedy classic The Fast Show returns for its…
Lucy Frankcom with cat Bongo on Loch of Clunie. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Meet Dundee's paddle-boarding 'adventure cats' Bongo and Fifi
Gayle Ritchie and her dog Toby check out the sculpture of the three witches on the Macbeth Trail at Glamis Castle. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Discovering the grisly Macbeth sculpture trail and hidden royal pet cemetery at Glamis
Artist Taylor Waggoner poses with the iconic Fair Maid on Perth's High Street. Image: Phil Hannah
11 weird and wonderful statues in Perth
Paul Murton travels the Tay and meets various local people on his new Grand Tours of Scotland's Rivers series. Image: Calum Murray/BBC
TV presenter Paul Murton on travelling the Tay, his 'Walter Mitty' father and life…
ayle Ritchie and Labrador at Kinpurney Tower in Angus - and, from a distance in the snow.
Exploring landmark hill tower in Angus built by an astronomer and once inhabited by…
The Broughty Ferry New Year's Day Dook on January 1 will mark the 140th anniversary of open-water swimming club Yeaaba. The club was founded by John Barrowman, pictured above.
Broughty Ferry dook organisers the ‘Phibbies’ are one of a kind – just don’t…
Gayle Ritchie explores abandoned Kincaldrum House in Angus - accompanied by her dog Toby.
Exploring abandoned Kincaldrum House in Angus - including its 'secret room'
Jo Dytch, founder and owner of The Munro Beanie.
Perthshire founder of The Munro Beanie shares inspiration behind her cosy hat range

Conversation