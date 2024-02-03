Independent investigation after fifth man dies in police custody in Kirkcaldy.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife

Independent investigation after fifth man dies in police custody in Kirkcaldy.

Scott Hooper, 35, died on January 22.

By Neil Henderson
Kirkcaldy police station.
Kirkcaldy police station. Image: DC Thomson

An independent investigation has been launched after a man died in police custody in Kirkcaldy – the fifth to do since 2015.

Scott Cooper, 35, died suddenly at Kirkcaldy police station on January 22.



The Fife station is already linked to an independent public inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh.

Police Scotland confirmed that Mr Cooper became unwell whilst in custody at Kirkcaldy station.

Independent investigation launched into the death whilst in police custody

Despite paramedics being called, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: A 35-year-old man became unwell while in custody at Kirkcaldy Police Station on Monday, 22 January, 2024.

Sheku Bayoh.
Sheku Bayoh. Image supplied.

“Emergency services attended however he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

“A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

“As is standard procedure the matter has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.”

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service: “The Procurator Fiscal has received a report in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man while in custody at Kirkcaldy Police Station on January 22.

“The investigation into the death is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

Tributes to “much loved son” and “loving dad”

Mr Hooper, has been described as a “much loved son” and a “loving dad”.

His death is the fifth whilst in custody in Kirkcaldy.

Sheku Bayoh, 31, died in May 2015 after being restrained by six officers.

It followed an emergency response after reports of a man seen acting erratically with a knife in the town.

Joseph Sneddon died at the Victoria Hospital whilst in police custody in April 2022 after being admitted for mental health issues.

Meanwhile, Stephen Campbell, 49, passed away on February 23, 2022, after a medical episode in the cells at the station.

In addition, Marc Hamilton died in his cell in September 2020 after being arrested for an alleged stabbing.

The Courier has contacted the Police Investigation and Review Commissioner (PIRC) for comment.

 

 

