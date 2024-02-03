Former Dundee United loan kid Ollie Denham lands new club

Departed Dundee United loan kid Ollie Denham has joined League of Ireland side Sligo Rovers.

Denham, 21, arrived at Tannadice from Cardiff City with promising pedigree last summer.

However, he made just two appearances against Spartans and Partick Thistle – both defeats – and failed to impress.

Following six months as a perennial substitute with the Terrors, his season-long stint in Scottish football was cut short.

And Denham will now look to kick-start his career with Sligo, where he could play alongside former St Johnstone centre-half John Mahon.

The rangy youngster emerged through the youth ranks at Manchester United and has represented Wales at under-17 level. He has played eight senior games for Cardiff.