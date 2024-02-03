Former Dundee United loan kid Ollie Denham lands new club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Former Dundee United loan kid Ollie Denham lands new club

Denham has joined Sligo Rovers in the League of Ireland.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United defender Ollie Denham looks ahead to the visit of Partick Thistle
Ollie Denham endured a frustrating time at United. Image: SNS

Departed Dundee United loan kid Ollie Denham has joined League of Ireland side Sligo Rovers.

Denham, 21, arrived at Tannadice from Cardiff City with promising pedigree last summer.

However, he made just two appearances against Spartans and Partick Thistle – both defeats – and failed to impress.

Following six months as a perennial substitute with the Terrors, his season-long stint in Scottish football was cut short.

Dundee United's Ollie Denham strides forward at Ainslie Park, Edinburgh
Denham endured a baptism of fire at Ainslie Park. Image: SNS

And Denham will now look to kick-start his career with Sligo, where he could play alongside former St Johnstone centre-half John Mahon.

The rangy youngster emerged through the youth ranks at Manchester United and has represented Wales at under-17 level. He has played eight senior games for Cardiff.

More from Dundee United

Kerr Smith is ready to make his St Johnstone debut.
Kerr Smith admits he left Dundee United as a boy - but he's arrived…
Ross Graham has had a run in the Dundee United team recently. Image: SNS.
Ross Graham patience paying off as Dundee United star aims to spark selection headache
New St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
Craig Levein names ex-Dundee United star who gave him 'similar feelings' to St Johnstone…
Dundee United's Tony Watt (left) and Raith Rovers' Lewis Vaughan. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Ayr clash is Dundee United's chance to FINALLY put down Raith Rovers'…
Former Dundee United WFC boss Graeme Hart
Dundee United sack women's team boss Graeme Hart as departing coach laments astonishing goalkeeper…
Mark Birighitti, David Wotherspoon, Jim Goodwin, Alex Greive of Dundee United left to right
Dundee United transfer window rated: 2 arrive, defender wait continues and Mark Birighitti pay-off…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is preparing his side to face Scott Brown's Ayr. Images: SNS.
Jim Goodwin offers take on ex-friend AND foe Scott Brown as Dundee United boss…
Mark Ogren was present at Dundee United's AGM
Inside the Dundee United AGM as Mark Ogren addresses his future and shareholders told…
Jim Goodwin demands more from his Dundee United players
Jim Goodwin gives deadline day update on Dundee United defender chase and 'available' Mark…
Former Dundee United star Scott Fraser, pictured in Charlton colours, has joined Hearts on loan. Image: Shutterstock
Ex-Dundee United star Scott Fraser reveals Hearts switch fuelled by desire to be closer…

Conversation