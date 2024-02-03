Stirling café forced to close after van crashes into window

A café in Stirling has been forced to close after a van crashed into its front window.

Police were called to an incident at the Toasted café on King Street around 6pm on Friday.

No-one was injured but significant damage was caused to the front window of the building.

Following the incident, café bosses confirmed they would be shut whilst “necessary repairs” are carried out.

‘Hope to see you soon’

Posting on Facebook, they said: “Dear friends, our café will be closed for a while.

“We had an accident last night when a van drove into our building.

“No one been hurt gladly. We will carry all necessary repairs and plan to reopen as soon as it will be possible.

“Hope to see you soon!”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm on Friday, police were called to a report that a van had struck the front of a café on King Street in Stirling.

“No one was injured.

“Advice has been given to those involved. No further police action.”