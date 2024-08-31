Cellardyke tidal pool’s £150,000 renovation officially unveiled amid sea swimming revival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Cellardyke tidal pool’s £150,000 renovation officially unveiled amid sea swimming revival

The East Neuk pool's popularity has soared since the community splashed out on vital repair work

By Claire Warrender
The Cellardyke tidal pool committee celebrate the official reopening after restoration
Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Dookers, canoeists and paddle boarders are again flocking to Cellardyke tidal pool after the community splashed out on a £150,000 renovation.

The once-forgotten sea pool is now one of Fife’s most popular spots to enjoy an outdoor dip.

Jane Staal alongside Hannah Staal (from Cupar and also Step Rock swimming club in St Andrews)- Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Jane Staal and Hannah Staal, from Cupar, are members of Step Rock swimming club in St Andrews and love the Cellardyke pool. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It has undergone a complete overhaul over the last three years thanks to a huge fundraising drive.

And now users enjoy easier access than ever before – with even more work in the pipeline.

As locals celebrated the official reopening on Friday, they revealed plans for a ramp to allow wheelchair users and pushchairs access to the poolside.

Andy Hancock, secretary of the Cellardyke Tidal Pool group, said: “There is an awful lot of interest in it.

“People are now using the pool every day.”

Cellardyke tidal pool would have become derelict without renovation

Measuring 150 by 18 metres, and 1.8m deep, the East Neuk sea pool is more than Olympic-sized.

And it includes a smaller, children’s pool.

The Cellardyke tidal pool committee shows off the children's pool
Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

However, it was seldom used as it was full of rocks and stones.

Forty years of storms meant both the inner and outer sea walls were broken and holes in the concrete presented an injury risk.

Andy says: “The storm damage was getting greater year on year and if we hadn’t fixed it, the pool would have been completely derelict pretty quickly.”

How the pool looks now. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The rubble was cleared first, meaning people could at least use the pool.

However, access was via a narrow ledge and down a rusty old ladder.

That was also improved during the first phase of work.

Meanwhile, phase two saw new concrete hardstanding installed around the pool edges and sea wall repairs.

Great to see generations of swimmers together

It’s unclear how many people use Cellardyke tidal pool on a regular basis now, but it’s certainly a draw.

“We often see four generations using it at the same time,” says Andy.

“We have two swimming groups who use it daily all year round.

left to right is Kyle Stewart, Meg Grant and Georgia Brown, visiting from Glasgow to celebrate Georgia's birthday at the Tidal Pool -
Kyle Stewart, Meg Grant and Georgia Brown, visiting from Glasgow to celebrate Georgia's birthday at the tidal pool. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Then there’s the Scottish Fisheries Museum model boat club, which is there every Sunday in the summer.

“And East Neuk Outdoors also have people canoeing and paddle boarding regularly.

“It’s really great to see.”

Friday’s celebrations included the unveiling of a plaque thanking funders for making the work possible.

And the afternoon rounded off with cake and prosecco.

