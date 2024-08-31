Cellardyke tidal pool’s £150,000 renovation officially unveiled amid sea swimming revival

Dookers, canoeists and paddle boarders are again flocking to Cellardyke tidal pool after the community splashed out on a £150,000 renovation.

The once-forgotten sea pool is now one of Fife’s most popular spots to enjoy an outdoor dip.

It has undergone a complete overhaul over the last three years thanks to a huge fundraising drive.

And now users enjoy easier access than ever before – with even more work in the pipeline.

As locals celebrated the official reopening on Friday, they revealed plans for a ramp to allow wheelchair users and pushchairs access to the poolside.

Andy Hancock, secretary of the Cellardyke Tidal Pool group, said: “There is an awful lot of interest in it.

“People are now using the pool every day.”

Cellardyke tidal pool would have become derelict without renovation

Measuring 150 by 18 metres, and 1.8m deep, the East Neuk sea pool is more than Olympic-sized.

And it includes a smaller, children’s pool.

However, it was seldom used as it was full of rocks and stones.

Forty years of storms meant both the inner and outer sea walls were broken and holes in the concrete presented an injury risk.

Andy says: “The storm damage was getting greater year on year and if we hadn’t fixed it, the pool would have been completely derelict pretty quickly.”

The rubble was cleared first, meaning people could at least use the pool.

However, access was via a narrow ledge and down a rusty old ladder.

That was also improved during the first phase of work.

Meanwhile, phase two saw new concrete hardstanding installed around the pool edges and sea wall repairs.

Great to see generations of swimmers together

It’s unclear how many people use Cellardyke tidal pool on a regular basis now, but it’s certainly a draw.

“We often see four generations using it at the same time,” says Andy.

“We have two swimming groups who use it daily all year round.

“Then there’s the Scottish Fisheries Museum model boat club, which is there every Sunday in the summer.

“And East Neuk Outdoors also have people canoeing and paddle boarding regularly.

“It’s really great to see.”

Friday’s celebrations included the unveiling of a plaque thanking funders for making the work possible.

And the afternoon rounded off with cake and prosecco.