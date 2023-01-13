John Mahon reflects on ‘tough few months’ at St Johnstone after signing for Sligo Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Mahon has reflected on his “tough few months” at St Johnstone after securing a return to Sligo Rovers.

The Perth club and the 23-year-old centre-back have agreed to part ways after Mahon spent just under a year in Scotland.

The highlight of his short spell with Saints was the second leg of the Premiership play-off victory against Inverness Caley Thistle.

That didn’t prove to be the springboard for him to become a regular this season, however.

And now he is ready to take on “unfinished business” with Sligo.

‘’I am absolutely delighted to be back at Sligo Rovers today,” said Mahon.

‘’It has been a tough few months for me and, I was delighted to know the club wanted me back.

‘’I am happy to be home and back where I belong and to continue where I left off last year. There is some unfinished business and, I can’t wait to get going.”

Mahon also Tweeted a message to Saints supporters, saying: “Like to also thank all the saints fans and people of Perth wish it had worked out better but sometimes things are out of your control all the best.”