John Mahon is released by St Johnstone, with return to Ireland expected to follow

St Johnstone have brought John Mahon’s stay at the Perth club to an end.

With a two-line statement on Saints’ website, the centre-back’s McDiarmid Park career is over.

John Mahon is to leave St Johnstone by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his contribution at McDiarmid Park and wish him well for the future.#SJFC | @spfl | — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 13, 2023

Mahon was signed a year ago and only made one Premiership start in that time – and that was a dead rubber against Hibs.

A superb performance in the second leg of the play-off final versus Inverness Caley Thistle suggested good times may lie ahead this season but poor form in pre-season and in the League Cup saw him fall down the selection pecking order, with new recruits, Andy Considine, Ryan McGowan and Alex Mitchell all excelling.

Manager Callum Davidson had hoped to fix up a loan, preferably in the Scottish Championship, as the 23-year-old still had a year left on his contract after this one.

But it is expected Mahon will now sign for a club in Ireland, with the side he moved from, Sligo Rovers, one of the suitors.