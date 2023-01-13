‘Quality’ St Johnstone kid Max Kucheriavyi unlucky to not get more Premiership game time as Callum Davidson outlines loan latest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is delighted Max Kucheriavyi has committed his long-term future to the Perth club.

He admitted that the Ukrainian under-21 international, who recently extended his contract through to the summer of 2025, has been unlucky to not already be a Premiership first team regular.

But the “quality” Kucheriavyi possesses will see him making a big impression at McDiarmid Park over the next few years.

“Max has been unfortunate that he hasn’t got many minutes in the team,” said Davidson.

“I see a real quality player there. I saw it again today when he was fantastic in training.

“He’s got a great attitude.

“It will be a case of choosing the right time to get him playing and then, hopefully for him, it will be a case of me not being able to leave him out.”

More loans

Meanwhile, Cammy Ballantyne, Bobby Dailly and Spencer Moreland could all be heading out on loan again after their short-term deals with Montrose and Forfar came to an end.

“They were all on loan until January,” said Davidson.

“We’ll either put them back out or get them games here with the development squad.

“We’re looking at Ireland for Bally (who featured for Saints in the League Cup so can’t move to another Scottish club).”

Another player who could soon be heading to Ireland is centre-back, John Mahon.

The former Sligo Rovers defender has drifted out of the first team picture at McDiarmid and Davidson is keen for him to get game-time in the second half of the season.

“There have been some Irish clubs interested,” he said. “We’ll explore these avenues. It’s the right time for him to go out and play.”

Streetwise Livi

Saints will seek to end a four-game losing run against Livingston on Saturday, mindful of the fact they’re up against streetwise opposition.

“We’re going to have to fight our way through a tough period between now and February and pick up points along the way,” said Davidson.

“Livingston are a very hard-working team. Davie (Martindale) plays the same system most of the time but uses different players within it.

“They all know what they are doing.

“We were unlucky down there with the deflected goal (in a 1-0 defeat).

“It’s important we go at them and get that first goal.

“When they score first they’re very good at slowing the game down.”