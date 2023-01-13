Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’ prosthetic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee mum has raised over £10,000 to help purchase her dream prosthetic leg after a cancer diagnosis forced her to have an amputation.

Chantelle Cox, from Ballumbie, underwent an surgery to remove her leg after being left in fear for her life.

She was told she would have to have her leg removed after a lump on her ankle – which had been present since she was a baby – was discovered to be cancerous.

The 25-year-old launched a crowd funder to help purchase a more advanced prosthetic than would be available on the NHS.

And after meeting her goal less than a month since the fundraiser was launched, Chantelle says she is “flabbergasted” at the support.

‘One step closer to my dream leg’

She told The Courier: “It’s amazing and I’m totally overwhelmed, I can’t believe it at all.

“I’m now one step closer to getting my dream leg.

“I’m just absolutely flabbergasted.”

An anonymous donation of £1,800 helped Chantelle hit her target on Thursday evening.

She has now raised £10,252 with the help of 303 donors.

The full time student added: “At first I thought it was a mistake because it’s a lot of money to give, with the cost-of-living-crisis.

“If it was a mistake, I’d obviously give it back, but I was in total shock that someone could be that kind.

“I was lost for words but I’m over the moon.

“When I set my goal for £10,000 I thought it would be a bit extreme and I didn’t think I’d ever reach it, never mind go over it.”

Dundee woman faced rare form of cancer

We previously reported how Chantelle discovered a lump in her ankle – which she has had since she was six months old – was actually cancerous.

She was originally diagnosed with neurofibromatosis – which causes tumours to grow next to nerves.

Doctors reassured her the growths were usually non-cancerous.

But in June 2022 Chantelle had four tumours removed, and following tests she was told months later they had been discovered as cancerous.

Medics said amputation was the only option, and Chantelle underwent surgery in Aberdeen at the start of the year.

Before surgery, she set up a GoFundMe, to try raise money for a prosthetic that will cost up to £90,000.

The NHS only offer a basic leg that would make it difficult for her to remain active and mobile.

Excess money to go to charity

Currently Chantelle is using crutches and a wheelchair to get around her privately rented flat, which is up a flight of stairs, but hopes to soon move somewhere more accessible.

After purchasing her new prosthetic, Chantelle says she will donate any funds left over to charities that have supported her.

She added: “I think I’ll be donating it to Maggie’s Centre, they absolutely deserve it.

“The ladies that go in there to volunteer and help people really deserve it.

“Cancer Research does some amazing work too, so it will definitely be one of those two.

“I want to show people in this situation that they shouldn’t give up and to keep going and be strong.”