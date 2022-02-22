Man, 49, dies in custody at Kirkcaldy Police Station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Man, 49, dies in custody at Kirkcaldy Police Station

By Jake Keith
February 22 2022, 8.49pm Updated: February 22 2022, 9.52pm
The death occurred at Kirkcaldy Police Station
The death occurred at Kirkcaldy Police Station

A 49-year-old man has died while in custody at Kirkcaldy Police Station.

It is understood the man died this afternoon but no details surrounding the incident have been revealed.

The man has not been named but police have confirmed, as with all deaths in custody, that an independent review will take place into the circumstances.

Review of circumstances

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 49-year-old male has died while in custody at Kirkcaldy Police Station.

“The deceased’s next of kin have been informed.

“The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner is undertaking a Crown-directed investigation into the circumstances and we will fully assist the Pirc with its enquiries.”

It is the third death to have occurred in custody in the Fife town in recent years.

The man died in police custody.
The man died in police custody.

Sheku Bayoh passed away amid a struggle with multiple police officers in 2015.

And Marc Hamilton died in his cell in September 2020 after being arrested for an alleged stabbing.

The latest death comes on the same day as an Edinburgh preliminary hearing into the death of father-of-two Mr Bayoh.

Officers involved in Sheku Bayoh’s death nearly seven years ago asked the official inquiry into the matter to ensure their evidence will not be used to bring criminal proceedings against them.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier