Man, 49, dies in custody at Kirkcaldy Police Station

A 49-year-old man has died while in custody at Kirkcaldy Police Station.

It is understood the man died this afternoon but no details surrounding the incident have been revealed.

The man has not been named but police have confirmed, as with all deaths in custody, that an independent review will take place into the circumstances.

Review of circumstances

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 49-year-old male has died while in custody at Kirkcaldy Police Station.

“The deceased’s next of kin have been informed.

“The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner is undertaking a Crown-directed investigation into the circumstances and we will fully assist the Pirc with its enquiries.”

It is the third death to have occurred in custody in the Fife town in recent years.

Sheku Bayoh passed away amid a struggle with multiple police officers in 2015.

And Marc Hamilton died in his cell in September 2020 after being arrested for an alleged stabbing.

The latest death comes on the same day as an Edinburgh preliminary hearing into the death of father-of-two Mr Bayoh.

Officers involved in Sheku Bayoh’s death nearly seven years ago asked the official inquiry into the matter to ensure their evidence will not be used to bring criminal proceedings against them.