Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Historically important’ Perthshire battleground targeted for battery storage plant

The Battle of Tippermuir was fought at the site, at Tibbermore, in 1644. Now an English green energy firm wants to build there.

By Morag Lindsay
Tibbermore junction with fields and former battle site behind road sign
The public will be consulted on the Tibbermore plans next week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A historic battleground near Perth could be at the centre of a new fight after an English green energy firm unveiled plans to build a battery storage plant there.

The land at Tibbermore was the site of the Battle of Tippermuir in 1644.

It is now being targeted by Salford-based YLEM Energy.

The company wants to install batteries to store energy from renewables such as solar and wind farms.

It will hold a second public consultation event on its Burghmuir Battery Storage scheme on Tuesday.

Map showing proposed location of battery storage plant, near Tibbermore

A proposal of application notice was submitted to Perth and Kinross Council at the end of 2023.

The site is currently agricultural land, close to Tibbermore Church and the Gloagburn Farm Shop to the west of Perth.

Historic Environment Scotland said the land in question was “unlikely to raise issues of national significance”.

But campaigners have called previously for it to be protected from development.

And a local expert said the site was a “historically important location”.

Tibbermore church and graveyward
Casualties of the battle are said to be buried at Tibbermore church. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Dr Paul Philippou, honorary research fellow in history at Dundee University, said: “The battlefield’s boundaries have yet to be fully defined.

“There is a real need for archaeology to be undertaken before any developments are considered,” he added.

Second chance to view Tibbermore battery storage plan

YLEM Energy says it chose the site because it is close to the nearby Burghmuir substation, as well as for “the remoteness of the land”.

The firm’s website states: “The proposed development site lies on the site of the Battle of Tippermuir.

“We understand the cultural and historical significance of this site and are committed to minimising the potential impacts of the proposed development as much as possible.

“A Heritage Impact Assessment outlining the potential impact of the proposal will be submitted alongside any future planning application.”

Tibbermore junction with fields behind
There is nothing to distinguish the Tibbermore battle site today. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross planners wrote to the company in January, asking it to extend the radius of its leaflet drop to ensure residents are informed about the proposal.

One public consultation session has already gone ahead last month.

The next will take place at The Bield, Blackruthven, on Tuesday February 20, from 1-7pm.

Plans will be on display, and people will be able to speak to the development team about the proposal.

Another firm, Namene Solar has also been consulting residents on a separate plan for a solar farm at nearby Kinnon Park.

Previous calls to protect Tibbermore battle site from developers

The Battle of Tippermuir was a calling card for James Graham, the first Marquis of Montrose.

Holbein portrait of James Graham, the first Marquis of Montrose
James Graham, the first Marquis of Montrose.

Fighting on behalf of Charles 1, his Royalist forces defeated an army of Covenanters led by John Wemyss, Lord Elcho.

Upwards of 300 Covenanters are said to be buried at Tibbermore Church.

Historic Environment Scotland, the public body tasked with caring for the country’s ancient sites, said it was consulted on the battery storage proposal. But it did not raise any red flags.

A spokesperson said: “We received a pre-application consultation from Perth and Kinross Council in December 2023 for a battery energy storage system (BESS) within the site of Battle of Tippermuir.

“We deemed that the proposal was unlikely to raise issues of national significance in relation to the battlefield, as the suggested location is in an area of low sensitivity.

“If a planning application is submitted, we may be consulted again to give further advice on the finalised scheme.”

Tibbermore Church looking through archway entrance to churchyard
Tibbermore Church. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The First Marquis of Montrose Society has previously called for the battle site to be given greater protection after the land was earmarked for housing.

Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust has also said previously that it was working on the production of a battlefield conservation plan.

The Courier asked both groups and YLEN Energy to comment.

