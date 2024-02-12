Morris Leslie: Next steps for hotel, museum and lodges near Perth which could cost £50m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Morris Leslie: Next steps for hotel, museum and lodges near Perth which could cost £50m

Plans for the West Kinfauns site were unanimously approved by Perth and Kinross Council in December.

An aerial view of the West Kinfauns site which could soon have lodges and a four-star hotel. Image: ICA/Morris Leslie.
By Rob McLaren

The company behind plans for a hotel, lodge development and museum on the outskirts of Perth has described the next steps to make it a reality.

Eleven hectares of land neighbouring the Morris Leslie head offices at West Kinfauns will be used for the development.

The plans, which also include a park and ride provision and shops, were unanimously backed by Perth and Kinross Council in December.

Next steps for hotel development

Graham Ogilvie, group operations director of Morris Leslie, said he is currently in discussions with Perth and Kinross Council over the transfer of land required for the park and ride provision. He said this is at an advanced stage.

The next step will be attracting a hotel developer to buy and build this element of the project.

He explained: “Once we get the park and ride land transfer finalised, we can start marketing the hotel.

Morris Leslie group operations director Graham Ogilvie.

“At the moment we have permission for the main elements which include having up to 150 rooms.

“We will sell this land to a developer who will built it and rent to one of the international hotel brands.

“They will then apply for more detailed planning permission.”

Four-star hotel would boost Perth

Mr Ogilvie said this marketing process would start in the spring and he expects there to be strong interest in the site.

He said Perth would benefit from high quality four-star accommodation.

“The quality of Perth hotels is mixed. Having a large hotel will help bring people to the area for things like conferences.

“If we have better hotels in the area, then we have more chance of attracting and keeping people here to spend money locally.

The plans for the West Kinfauns lesiure hub with hotel and lodges.

“The site is a good mid-point in Scotland. At the moment people might visit Perth but then stay in Dundee or Edinburgh.”

Morris Leslie, which has a lodge development at Alyth, will develop the lodges part of the plans.

Mr Ogilvie said the profits from the lodges and hotel site sale would then fund the museum, which could focus on transport.

Project timeline

He said it was unlikely that any construction work would take place this year.

When the plans were first announced in 2021, it was described as a £34 million development.

With steep rises in construction costs, the investment required to make the vision a reality is probably closer to £50m, Mr Ogilvie said.

He said: “You can probably add another 40% onto that initial £34m quite easily. However, hotel room rates have also increased.

“Realistically I can see progress being made in 2024 but I can’t see spades in the ground.

Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie founded his business 50 years ago. Image: Morris Leslie

“By the time you get interested parties, detailed planning consent, the earliest time for construction will be into 2025.”

Morris Leslie, best known for the highly successful plant hire side of its business, predicts the site could attract 80,000 visitors to the area every year.

The project could create around 250 jobs, including in the construction phase.

It is forecast to boost the local economy by £4m a year.

