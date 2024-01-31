Morris Leslie: Perthshire plant hire giant reveals £12m profit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Morris Leslie: Perthshire plant hire giant reveals £12m profit

The business placed an £87m order with JCB last year and acquired a rival business.

By Rob McLaren
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie founded his business 50 years ago. Image: Morris Leslie
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie is gearing up for further growth after making more than £12 million in profits last year.

The group is one of the largest plant hire firms in Britain and also has a property portfolio, runs auctions and a holiday lodge development.

Last March, it placed the largest UK order in the history of JCB – paying £87.5m for more than 1,000 machines. The sale of used equipment is also a major part of the business.

It secured planning permission in December for a development near its headquarters at West Kinfauns in December which will include a hotel, lodges and museum.

The new accounts for Morris Leslie Limited show total revenue of £72.4m for the year ending April 30 2023, an increase on sales of £71.7m in 2022.

Pre-tax profits were £12.4m, a slight reduction from £12.7m in 2022, which were the highest in the company’s history.

Ready to buy plant hire rivals

In the past three years, Morris Leslie has made two major acquisitions of other plant hire firms and Mr Ogilvie said it would consider more.

The acquisition of Selwood Plant Hire in 2021, was followed by Harborough Hire Centre, which has 12 depots, in March last year.

Group operations director Graham Ogilvie said: “We are happy with the results – it’s never easy but we’ve got there.

“In terms of the plant hire, we are looking at any opportunity that comes up. The Central Belt and Yorkshire are of particular interest to us.

“Despite challenging economic conditions, we are delighted to see these positive figures in our annual accounts. This supports our continued investment in the expansion of the group.”

Plant hire investments

The business said one of its advantages was continual investment in modern machines, which it says are the most fuel-efficient on the market.

The past year has seen increased hire rates and utilisation combined with strong sales of used machines.

Mr Ogilvie said trading had remained strong after the end of the financial year.

Improved consumer confidence and the prospect of lower interest rates, which would encourage housebuilding, is also encouraging.

He added: “Plant hire and sales both continuing to perform well with the outlook remaining positive for 2024.

“As we progress through 2024, we expect to see a reduction in interest rates and lower levels of inflation, as well as improved consumer confidence.”

Morris Leslie enters 50th year

This year the group will mark its 50th year of trading since the founding chairman Morris Leslie started trading in used equipment sales.

It now has more than 300 staff operating across 19 sites.

Group operations director Graham Ogilvie said he was pleased all the arms of the business were performing well.

“Our property and auction businesses are all trading well in challenging market conditions. The holiday lodges at Alyth are also doing well.

“We would like to thank those who continue to trust us with their business, and also our hard-working colleagues who continue to deliver a first-class service to our customers.

“As a group, we look forward to 2024 which also marks our half-century of trading, with renewed confidence and determination as our global reputation continues to grow.”

