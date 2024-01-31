10 of the best activities for kids at Dundee Science Festival 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 of the best activities for kids at Dundee Science Festival 2024

Our pick of this year's programme from February 12 to 25.

Two kids looking at ocean-themed Dundee Science Festival exhibit
Wren Rutter and Enid Sutherland are fascinated by an exhibit during a previous festival. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Enquiring young minds will have plenty to feed them during Dundee Science Festival 2024.

The annual celebration of science sees activities, workshops and exhibitions across the city for people of all ages.

It runs from Monday February 12 to Sunday February 25 at Dundee Science Centre and partner venues, including Verdant Works and St Andrews Botanic Gardens.

We’ve pulled together of a list of the events we reckon will be best for kids, some of them coinciding with the mid-term school break.

Dundee Science Festival for Kids

Diagnosis: Kidnapped Escape Game

Where: Verdant Works

When: Sunday February 18, 11am and 2pm

Solve scientific puzzles in the TB exhibition to set kidnapped scientists free. Scientists who work in the Wellcome Centre solve puzzles everyday in their quest to make new medicines. This game will allow participants to experience some of their challenges. Some puzzles might be tricky for younger players, and children under 12 must be accompanied.

Tickets: Must be booked in advance.

Coding Creatures with Strawbees

Where: Dundee Science Centre

When: Monday February 12 to Sunday February 25

Build and play with Strawbees straw connectors to create creatures and add interactivity with using micro:bit coding.

Tickets: Free entry, no booking required

Girl looking at small items in a plastic bottle
Dundee Science Festival will feed kids’ enquiring young minds. Image: Dundee Science Centre.

Planet Botanic

Where: St Andrews Botanic Garden

When: Thursday and Friday February 15 and 16, 8.30am to 1pm

A holiday club where children can be dropped off for a morning of adventure, exploring nature though fun activities and chopping wood for their campfire.

Tickets: Contact the garden for details

Young Engineers Science Club

Where: Dundee Science Centre

When: Friday February 16

Learn all about solar energy and the importance of sustainable energy solutions with hands-on challenges.

Tickets: Free entry, no booking required

Children playing with loose parts materials
Getting creative with loose parts. Image: Dundee Science Centre.

Loose Parts Play with ScrapAntics

Where: Dundee Science Centre

When: Saturdays February 17 and 24, 12pm to 2pm

Children can let their imaginations run riot to play with, build with and break down all sorts of recycled materials

Tickets: Free entry, no booking required

Sounds Musical with Dr David Darling

Where: Dundee Science Centre

When: Saturdays February 17 and 24

Make and play musical instruments with astronomer, science writer and Sounds Musical musician, Dr David Darling.

Tickets: Free entry, no booking required

Planet Protectors with Dynamic Earth

Where: Dundee Science Centre

When: Monday February 19

Make your own mini bug hotel, natural plant pot and more with a team from Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh.

Tickets: Admission tickets for Dundee Science Centre required

Tackling TB kids’ workshops

Where: Verdant Works

When: Saturday February 17, 11am and 1pm

Educational workshops exploring one of the most deadly infections the world has ever known, and how it affected the mill workers of 19th Century Dundee. Meet the Dundee scientists researching a better treatment for the millions still affected worldwide. Best suited for children aged 7 to 11 but older and younger welcome.

Tickets: Free places must be booked for 11am or 1pm workshops.

Girl and woman looking at museum exhibits
Sea creatures will come under the microscope during the festival. Image: Dundee Science Centre.

Discover the Deep

Where: RRS Discovery and Discovery Point.

When: Saturday February 17 11am to 12pm

Learn about the weird and wonderful creatures lurking in the oceans and how we can protect our seas. Also make your own deep sea specimen in a jar.

Tickets: Pay what you can, places must be booked and children accompanied by an adult

Abertay University Children’s Lab

Where: Dundee Science Centre

When: Monday February 12 to Saturday February 17 and Monday and Tuesday February 19 and 20

Interactive demonstrations with puzzle boxes, online games and physical activities to collect data on children and adults in relation to how they categorise animals and genders.

Tickets: Free entry, no booking required

Conversation