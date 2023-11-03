Meet the artists who have turned 300-year-old Angus weavers’ cottages into a bustling showcase of local talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Meet the artists who have turned 300-year-old Angus weavers’ cottages into a bustling showcase of local talent

Glamis Gallery was set up in the former Angus Folk Museum after the National Trust for Scotland attraction closed its doors in 2014.

By Graham Brown
Jonathan Mitchell, Jilly Henderson, Kerstin Robb, Graham Wands, Ellie Fiddes and Lesley Garside with pieces of artwork at the Glamis Gallery.
Jonathan Mitchell, Jilly Henderson, Kerstin Robb, Graham Wands, Ellie Fiddes and Lesley Garside with pieces of artwork at the Glamis Gallery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Centuries-old Glamis cottages which once housed an Angus display of rural life gone by are celebrating success as a showcase for local artistic talent.

Until 2014, the row of former weavers’ houses tucked just off the heart of the village were home to Angus Folk Museum.

The National Trust for Scotland finally took the decision not to re-open the attraction in 2017.

But four years ago the cottages were brought back into use as the Glamis Gallery.

Gallery fourth anniversary

And the Angus and Perthshire artists who have brought folk back to the kirk lane are preparing to throw a birthday bash to mark the milestone.

Internationally established graphic and 3D artist Jilly Henderson said: “Visitors who knew it as the museum in its previous life are blown away by it now.

“The gallery and studio complex is rapidly establishing itself as one of Angus and East Perthshire’s most significant art and craft spaces.”

Artist Jonathan Mitchell at work in Glamis Gallery.
Landscape artist Jonathan Mitchell in his studio which is incorporated into the gallery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The open plan nature of the main exhibition area lends itself perfectly to displaying the gallery’s extremely eclectic collection of work.

Co-founder and professional landscape painter Jonathan Mitchell added: “Especially in the summer months many of our visitors come from overseas.

Glamis Gallery artists - Graham Wands, Lesley Garside, Ellie Fiddes, Jilly Henderson, Jonathan Mitchell and Kerstin Robb inside the gallery.
Graham Wands, Lesley Garside, Ellie Fiddes, Jilly Henderson, Jonathan Mitchell and Kerstin Robb inside the gallery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We are pleased to offer them an insight into the creative life of our part of Scotland – away from the world of the mass-produced and overly commercialised.

“And in turn we are really pleased to be able to provide a showcase for so many professional locally-based artists”.

Creative hub plans for Glamis Gallery

The work of 30 or so artists is on display for sale in the gallery at any one time.

Visitors are also able to eavesdrop on artists at work, including Jonathan, Jilly, multi-media textile artist Ellie Fiddes, fused and stained glass creator Lesley Anne Garside and watercolour specialist Graham Wands.

And there are exciting plans afoot.

Glamis Gallery artwork
‘Lifeline’ by Linda Masson on display in Glamis Gallery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The intention is to open an additional exhibition and workshop area to develop its reputation as a creative hub.

“Our fourth birthday celebration is an informal open evening on Thursday November 9,” said Jonathan.

“It is from 6pm to 8.30pm and is an opportunity for people to join us, enjoy a glass of mulled wine, some late-night Christmas shopping and toast this unique art space.”

Glamis Gallery is also open all year Wednesday to Sunday 11am to 5pm.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Elin and Neave have been involved in Brave Lassies Blether. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus pupils deliver Brave Lassies Blether message in new campaign to help victims of…
Passengers walking along a platform past a ScotRail train
Trains halted due to power cut at Edinburgh Waverley station
Rain in Montrose
Storm Ciaran: Met Office extends Angus warning for 36 hours of rain
The A92 Lower North Water Bridge and old railway viaduct path both remain closed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Main A92 north from Montrose to stay closed for at least 18 DAYS
John Gillan of Arbroath who died during Storm Babet.
Wife's tribute to Arbroath painter John Gillan who was killed during Storm Babet
Storm Ciaran brings more trains disruption to Dundee, Angus and Fife
Scott Gall.
Carnoustie rapist sentencing delayed again for PTSD investigation
Brian Rennie at the wheel of the 1926 Buick. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
97-year-old Buick comes 'home' to Angus birthplace of US car giant's founding figure
Angus Alchemy co-owners Phil Paton, Martin Brown and Campbell Archibald inside the boat which will became a restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus distillery's boat restaurant bid cruises through council planning process
Contractors working on the coast near Carnoustie. Image: Scottish Water
1,500 tonnes of rock armour needed to shore up area around 30-metre Angus sewer…

Conversation