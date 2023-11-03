Meet the artists who have turned 300-year-old Angus weavers’ cottages into a bustling showcase of local talent

Centuries-old Glamis cottages which once housed an Angus display of rural life gone by are celebrating success as a showcase for local artistic talent.

Until 2014, the row of former weavers’ houses tucked just off the heart of the village were home to Angus Folk Museum.

The National Trust for Scotland finally took the decision not to re-open the attraction in 2017.

But four years ago the cottages were brought back into use as the Glamis Gallery.

Gallery fourth anniversary

And the Angus and Perthshire artists who have brought folk back to the kirk lane are preparing to throw a birthday bash to mark the milestone.

Internationally established graphic and 3D artist Jilly Henderson said: “Visitors who knew it as the museum in its previous life are blown away by it now.

“The gallery and studio complex is rapidly establishing itself as one of Angus and East Perthshire’s most significant art and craft spaces.”

The open plan nature of the main exhibition area lends itself perfectly to displaying the gallery’s extremely eclectic collection of work.

Co-founder and professional landscape painter Jonathan Mitchell added: “Especially in the summer months many of our visitors come from overseas.

“We are pleased to offer them an insight into the creative life of our part of Scotland – away from the world of the mass-produced and overly commercialised.

“And in turn we are really pleased to be able to provide a showcase for so many professional locally-based artists”.

Creative hub plans for Glamis Gallery

The work of 30 or so artists is on display for sale in the gallery at any one time.

Visitors are also able to eavesdrop on artists at work, including Jonathan, Jilly, multi-media textile artist Ellie Fiddes, fused and stained glass creator Lesley Anne Garside and watercolour specialist Graham Wands.

And there are exciting plans afoot.

The intention is to open an additional exhibition and workshop area to develop its reputation as a creative hub.

“Our fourth birthday celebration is an informal open evening on Thursday November 9,” said Jonathan.

“It is from 6pm to 8.30pm and is an opportunity for people to join us, enjoy a glass of mulled wine, some late-night Christmas shopping and toast this unique art space.”

Glamis Gallery is also open all year Wednesday to Sunday 11am to 5pm.