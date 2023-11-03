Dundee shop worker benefits cheat argues there are ‘truly exceptional circumstances’ to keep her from prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee shop worker benefits cheat argues there are ‘truly exceptional circumstances’ to keep her from prison

Suzanne Gillman's lawyer acknowledged her deception had reached a level which could attract a prison sentence.

By Gordon Currie
Suzanne Gillman will be sentenced later.
Suzanne Gillman will be sentenced later.

A pensioner who systematically cheated the benefits system for over seven years persuaded a sheriff to delay her case because there are “truly exceptional circumstances” which could keep her out of prison.

Suzanne Gillman conned the benefits agency out of £40,000 by hiding the fact she was in paid employment in a Dundee jewellery shop while claiming benefits.

The 65-year-old from Blairgowrie fraudulently claimed the cash while pretending she was too scared to face customers and claiming she had been off work sick for years.

Her solicitor, Brian Bell, admitted established case law meant Gillman’s crime had reached the level where a prison sentence was virtually inevitable.

But he persuaded Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC to defer sentence in the case to investigate whether his client would be able to cope with a period behind bars.

Beaverbrooks, Dundee
Gillman worked at Beaverbrooks in Dundee while claiming benefits. Image: Google.

‘Truly exceptional circumstances’

Mr Bell told Perth Sheriff Court: “I would seek an adjournment, primarily to look at the impact of a custodial sentence on my client.

“The appeal court said it would require to be truly exceptional circumstances before someone could avoid a custodial sentence and I recognise that.

“She is 65 and has no previous convictions.

“She has a significant medical condition that requires treatment.

“I submit that, whilst it is a high figure, there are potentially truly exceptional circumstances for the court to avoid a custodial sentence.

“I think she would struggle with a custodial setting more than others.

“I ask the court to take that into account.”

Sheriff Bain agreed to defer sentence for further medical reports and continued Gillman’s bail.

Worked 40 hours a week

Gillman fraudulently claimed cash for more than seven years while working as a shop assistant for High Street jewellery chain Beaverbrooks.

The court was told she had only taken one week off due to illness during the period she claimed she had been unable to work at all.

Gillman, of Picture House Court, admitted that between March 27 2011 and May 11 2018 she claimed £40,000 Employment Support Allowance to which she was not entitled.

She admitted knowingly failing to give prompt notification she had returned to work at Beaverbrooks in Dundee on March 27 2011.

The court heard previously she was caught when a review was carried out in 2018 and the benefits agency discovered she had been overpaid.

Beaverbrooks confirmed she was employed as a jewellery sales assistant in 2003 and was still employed to do 40 hours per week.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Alexander Hill struggled with hunter group members during filmed confrontation. Image: Shatter the Silence Facebook
'I will get a bullet in your f*****g head' — Dundee paedophile's threat to…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Bumps and blazes
A smashed TV.
Serial TV smasher trashed Fife flat in football row
police incident
Sword attacker freed on bail five times before drunken Dundee assault
St John Street in Perth.
Police officer signed off work after brutal assault in Perth city centre
Scott Gall.
Carnoustie rapist sentencing delayed again for PTSD investigation
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Absolute discharge Picture shows; Kris Reid. Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Absolute discharge for Perth knifeman who was 'tasered by angry neighbour'
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — A high for the Highlands
Thomas Dow was remanded after being found guilty.
Child molester attacked three youngsters in Fife
Richard Box. Image: Facebook.
Teenage Angus predator found guilty of seven sexual crimes