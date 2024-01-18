£22.5m funding boost for Tayside vertical farming innovator Intelligent Growth Solutions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

£22.5m funding boost for Tayside vertical farming innovator Intelligent Growth Solutions

The business will soon create the "most advanced" vertical farm in the world.

Paul Malik By Paul Malik
IGS's demonstrator farm in use at COP28 in Dubai last month. During the event, IGS signed a contract with Dubai-based partner ReFarm to build a 900,000sq ft GigaFarm in the UAE. Image: IGS
IGS's demonstrator farm in use at COP28 in Dubai last month. During the event, IGS signed a contract with Dubai-based partner ReFarm to build a 900,000sq ft GigaFarm in the UAE. Image: IGS

A pioneering Tayside vertical farming company has been awarded more than £22.5 million to expand the business worldwide.

Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS), based at the Crop Research Centre in Invergowrie, is set to deliver the “most advanced indoor farm in the world”.

The company announced a new partnership in the United Arab Emirates to construct a 900,000 square foot at COP28.

This new process will be capable of replacing 1% of food imports to the country.

Now the business has held a successful £22.5m Series C fundraising round.

It was led by existing institutional investors, with COFRA Holding A/G, DC Thomson, and S2G Ventures, supported by Cleveland Avenue LLC, Ospraie Ag Science, and Scottish Enterprise.

Private shareholders and IGS staff also contributed to the fundraiser.

New CEO unveiled

Meanwhile Andrew Lloyd, former deputy chief executive has taken over from David Farquhar as CEO.

Sonya Hotson, who has supported IGS as interim CFO since July, joins the company full time.

Mr Lloyd said: “This year will be transformational for IGS as we prepare to deploy the most advanced indoor farm in the world.

“The scale and scope of the opportunity in the Middle East promises to be market-defining and will begin to make a genuine difference to food security.

“With the backing of our institutional investors and shareholders, we are equipped to deliver this game-changing project.

Andrew Lloyd, chief operating officer at Intelligent Growth Solution, and Scotland Office minister Malcolm Offord at the digital farm in Invergowrie, during a recent visit. Image: Gareth Jennings/ DC Thomson

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to David Farquhar, under whose visionary leadership IGS has grown from an innovative concept to a world leader in vertical farm technology.

“Working with our institutional investors, Sonya has been instrumental in securing this funding, and I am delighted to confirm her appointment.

“Her experience, alongside the talents of the IGS team and our partners, combine to deliver the essential ingredients for scale-up success.”

IGS holds more than 25 granted patents for its unique vertical farm technology, blending science and agriculture by using smart technology to automatically apply recipes to create the perfect environment for crop growth.

More than 250 crops are currently grown inside an IGS vertical farm.

More from Business

The Prime Minister was asked about the situation in the region during a Downing Street press conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Continuing Red Sea attacks on cargo ships ‘concerning’, says Sunak
Speaking at the World Economic Forum event at Davos, the Chancellor of the Exchequer said there was a need for some ‘guard-rails’ around generative AI (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
Governments need ‘light touch’ regulation on AI, cautions Jeremy Hunt
Hipgnosis Songs Fund owns the rights to tracks by artists including 50 Cent (Joel Ryan/PA)
Hipgnosis hopes to entice bidders for song catalogues with £20m payment
Fujitsu UK head office in Bracknell. Fujitsu has confirmed it will pay compensation to victims of the Post Office Horizon IT scandal (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Fujitsu vows to compensate victims of Post Office Horizon IT scandal
Rishi Sunak insisted his economic plan was working despite Wednesday’s unexpected rise in inflation (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sunak insists his plan is working despite surprise hike in inflation
Members of Nipsa on the picket line outside the Northern Ireland Office at Erskine House, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Unions warn of escalating action as thousands strike across Northern Ireland
Naked Wines is cutting jobs across the business (Naked Wines/PA)
Naked Wines cutting jobs as sales continue to slide
The Paddy Power owner said that the UK had traded in line with expectations (Nigel French/PA)
Flutter loses out on US football results, but shares soar
Shares in Watches of Switzerland plummeted on Thursday after it slashed its outlook for the year and said it expects ‘no recovery in consumer demand’ (PA)
Shares plummet by a third as Watches of Switzerland slashes outlook
Default rates on mortgages and credit cards increased in the run-up to Christmas, according to a Bank of England survey of lenders (PA)
Mortgage and credit card default rates jumped in run-up to Christmas – lenders