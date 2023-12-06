Tayside firm’s tech to make world’s largest vertical farm possible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Tayside firm’s tech to make world’s largest vertical farm possible

By Gavin Harper
Intelligent Growth Solutions' growth tower. Image: Intelligent Growth Solutions.
Intelligent Growth Solutions' growth tower. Image: Intelligent Growth Solutions.

Technology developed by a Tayside vertical farming specialist will be used in a massive development in Dubai.

The farm will span 900,000 sq ft – equivalent to more than 11 football pitches

It will be built at Dubai’s Food Tech Valley, a scheme set up by UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to triple UAE’s food production.

An agreement was signed at COP28 with ReFarm, a group of companies with focus on projects with circularity and clean technologies.

ReFarm chose vertical farming technology developed by Invergowrie-based Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS).

The new development will recycle more than 50,000 tonnes of food waste each year. It will also replace 1% of UAE food imports.

Dubai project an ‘exciting step’ for Intelligent Growth Solutions

IGS chief executive David Farquhar said: “This is so much more than just another announcement about plans to build a large-scale vertical farm.

“This site takes the concept of vertical farming as just one building block in a system that brings together technologies to solve multiple challenges simultaneously, all in one of the most extreme environments on the planet.

David Farquhar, chief executive of Intelligent Growth Solutions.

“We are delighted to have been selected by ReFarm as their vertical farm technology partner for this venture.

“This project is a very exciting step forward for IGS. We are confident this innovative model has applications in many geographies across the globe.”

Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS) operates from the James Hutton Institute in Invergowrie, Perthshire.

The company designs and builds vertical farms in food, pharmaceutical and fragrance markets around the world.

When COP26 was held in Glasgow, a £42m investment into IGS was hailed by then First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Construction to begin next year

Lord Benyon, the UK Government’s minister for climate, environment and energy, said: “It is excellent to see a British company deploying vertical farming technology on this vast scale.

“I hope this UK-UAE partnership will continue to build our shared ambitions for global food security.”

ReFarm partner companies sign the deal for the new Dubai development. Image: Intelligent Growth Solutions.

Capable of growing more than three million kilos of produce annually, the site will support the UAE’s move towards decarbonising food production.

Construction is due to begin in mid-2024, with the site expected to be fully operational by 2026.

 