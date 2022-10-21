How a tree ‘vending machine’ in Invergowrie could help Scotland grow its own timber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

How a tree ‘vending machine’ in Invergowrie could help Scotland grow its own timber

By Aileen Robertson
October 21 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 21 2022, 9.07am
Kenny Hay from FLS with tree saplings.
Kenny Hay from Forestry and Land Scotland. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A tree ‘vending machine’ being trialled in Invergrowrie could hold the key to making Scotland less reliant on timber imports.

Forestry and Land Scotland have been growing sapling trees in a vertical farming environment more usually associated with vegetables at Invergowrie’s Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS).

Kenny Hay, who is the Forestry and Land Scotland’s tree nursery and seed resource manager, said: “It’s got a lot of potential.

“Planting more trees, both for timber and biodiversity benefits, is vital if we are to tackle the twin crisis of climate and biodiversity.”

Inside the tower

You would be forgiven for comparing the growing towers at the IGS Crop Research Centre, based at the James Hutton Institute, with something out of a science fiction movie.

Inside a vertical farming tower, described as a 'tree vending machine'
Inside a vertical farming tower, described as a ‘tree vending machine’, at IGS. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Trees are grown under multicoloured lights in trays stacked nine metres high, and are watered by robotic technology.

And they grow at an unbelievable rate – broadleaf species such as oak can reach 50cm in 90 days.

Using traditional sowing methods, that amount of growth would take 18 months. This is six times faster.

‘Giant vending machine’

Dave Scott is co-founder and chief technology officer at IGS.

“Think of this as a giant vending machine, which is seven stories tall.

“Inside this vending machine we can totally control every aspect of what happens inside.”

Co-founder and chief technology officer at IGS Dave Scott.
Co-founder and chief technology officer at IGS Dave Scott.. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The technology may be state-of-the-art, but its construction has a few surprises.

Dave says inspiration for the watering system came from a “kid’s water pistol”.

Hear Dave explain this in more detail in the video below.

Growing plants under these conditions takes a mixture of modern science and old fashioned ‘green-fingered knowledge’.

And the process involves a bit of trial and error.

The trays of little trees sunning themselves under red and blue LEDs are the trial’s sixth batch of saplings.

Plants growth is controlled in the vertical farming tower.
Using vertical farming, scientists can precisely control growing conditions. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“The limitation just now is the understanding of how things grow,” says Dave.

“Every crop has a different response to the variables and levers we can pull.

“So what we’re doing here is investigating the different responses to all the things we can adjust.”

“On our first run we managed to grow trees at a height and yield that made sense for the industry. But they weren’t tough enough.

“So we changed the levers and we made the trees tough so when they went outside they were tough enough to survive.”

Could vertically farmed trees provide timber for housebuilding?

Scientists have discovered that growing trees in these conditions can yield seed germination rates as high as 95%.

And the team behind the trial have managed to grow both conifers and broadleaf species.

The growth tower, described as a 'tree vending machine', at IGS.
The growth tower was described as a ‘tree vending machine’ at IGS. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Kenny says sitka spruce, one of the species being grown in the trial, is used extensively in housebuilding.

The UK currently imports 80% of its timber.

“We are the second largest importer of timber by volume in the world, behind China.”

However, he adds that in order for Scotland to meet its own demands more landowners would have to embrace commercial forestry.

“So you’ve got to persuade landowners to come out of the particular land use they’re currently in.”

Need for renewable energy

Kenny says vertical farming offers many advantages.

“The main thing about a vertical farm is space.

“You’ve got a 300 square metre footprint with four towers nine metres high.

“We reckon we can grow between six and eight million trees here.

“The point is, it’s controllable. It uses so much less water, it uses no herbicide.”

But the process is “energy hungry”.

He adds: “That’s the negative.

“So we need to think about renewable energy.”

The equipment is also expensive.

“But if you can guarantee you’re getting renewable energy, it’s an absolute no-brainer.”

‘Whoosh’

The trays of saplings are the sixth batch to be grown at IGS.

Kenny says the first batch of broadleaf specimens went “whoosh” and they could not believe the rate of growth.

“They were actually getting burnt by the lights, they were growing so fast”.

Finding the right formula of light, heat and watering has been a learning curve for the team.

They are now trying to make the plants grow more slowly to see if that makes them fare better outdoors.

When asked if this technology could be used to reforest swathes of Scotland, Kenny replied “why not?”

Forestry and Land Scotland staff have already planted out seedlings at their Newton Nursery near Elgin, and the trees are doing well.

“This is absolutely in a trial stage. We’re trying to prove the concept first and foremost.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Environment

Debbie Gallacher of Broughty Ferry's Love Your Planet explains how you can save money by shopping at zero waste stores.
Cost of living crisis: Can going zero waste save you money?
2
ABP employee inspects beef carcases in their meat processing plant in Ireland.
Perth abattoir gas leak shows meat processing is unsafe say environmental campaigners
The Markinch biomass plant. Image: DC Thomson.
Environment bosses defend Markinch dust monitoring decision
Bad weather on a smack. Image: Birlinn
The Salt Roads: How did salt fish from Shetland become one of the staple…
Biofuelwatch campaigner Almuth Ernsting and the RWE biomass plant.
Markinch biomass dust control so 'poor' airborne particles 'settled on inspector's notebook'
Discovery Flexibles in Stobswell, Dundee.
Stobswell smell reports prompt environment probe
2
Councillor William Robertson at Loch Leven Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
'Raw sewage' in Loch Leven leaves wildlife bosses 'extremely concerned'
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Why is heavy rain affecting more train services through Dundee and Perth?
flaring Fife
Why can you live within six miles of a gas flare in Fife, but…
Montrose erosion
£350,000 a start but millions more needed to save Montrose coast

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Ross MacPhail caused nearly £8k of damage swinging on the chandelier of the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Scaffolding has been erected around the former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry which was used as a Honda garage.
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
5
5
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Even a police stinger could not stop Alan McDonnell.
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

Dundee were left frustrated after being held to a 0-0 draw with Morton in August. Image: SNS
Gary Bowyer shares Paul McMullan injury update as Dundee boss says only a 'fool'…
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell was 'angry' after his side's defeat in midweek. Image: SNS
‘Angry’ Arbroath boss Dick Campbell vows to 'come back fighting' ahead of crunch Hamilton…
Stevie May celebrates scoring the winner. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson goes from angriest he's ever been to celebrating stunning…
St Johnstone celebrate Stevie May's winner. Image: SNS.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Stevie May and Nicky Clark spark stunning 2nd…
A bush went up in flames outside a family's home in the Fintry area of Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
3
Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Duncan story, CR0039012 - Photos of a new mural at the side of the Wellgate multi-story car park, on the Meadowside side. Picture Shows; the new mural which has been created on a wall of the Wellgate Multi Storey car park, Wellgate, Dundee, 18th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented