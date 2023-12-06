Perth and Kinross social workers send confidential details about child in care to wrong family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth and Kinross social workers send confidential details about child in care to wrong family

The child's personal information was mailed to a stranger, who was then trusted to dispose of it themselves.

By Morag Lindsay
Perth and Kinross Council HQ exterior
Perth and Kinross Council has said sorry for the blunder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Perth and Kinross social work chiefs have apologised after confidential information about a child in care was sent to a complete stranger.

The young person’s name, date of birth and personal circumstances were contained in a letter intended for the family who are looking after him.

However, the message was mailed to the address of another couple in a different town.

The woman who opened the letter contacted the council straight away and was asked to dispose of it herself.

Perth and Kinross Council has insisted it acted appropriately after the social work department mistake came to light.

But the woman says she is horrified that the authority could have exposed the privacy of a vulnerable child.

two enveloped poking through a letter box
Perth and Kinross Council social work team sent the letter to the wrong address. Image: Shutterstock

“I have family members who work for the council and the police,” she said.

“I understand some of the issues around child protection and vulnerable kids. So I know there might be reasons why a child’s family members aren’t allowed to know where they are staying.

“I hate to think what could have happened if anyone else had been sent this. Or if it had fallen into the wrong hands.”

Perth and Kinross Council social work department blunder triggers series of calls

The letter was addressed to the woman and her partner at their home in the Auchterarder area.

Inside was an invitation to a meeting to review the child’s care plan. There was also a form for the youngster to complete in advance of the session.

The woman said alarm bells rang right away.

Auchterarder high street view
The letter was sent to a couple in the Auchterarder area. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The child’s full name, date of birth and the fact that he’s in care were all there,” she said.

“It’s not a common name. If you googled it you wouldn’t get a lot of results.

“I could have been daft enough to go on Facebook and ask if anyone knew this boy or his family because I had a letter for them. And then all his information could have got out.”

She called the council’s customer care centre, and the officer who had signed the letter rang her back.

He indicated that it should have gone to a couple with the same name elsewhere in Perth and Kinross.

The man apologised for the error, and said he and his colleagues would get in touch with the right people.

Soon after she was called by another council employee, who told her the letter would have to be destroyed and offered to send out a shredding service.

That’s my fear. That this happens more than once and the information gets into the wrong hands.”

When the woman said she had a wood burner and could just throw it on the fire, she was told that would be fine.

The following day she received another call from the council, this time from someone checking she had actually destroyed the letter.

‘Isolated incident’ pledge from council

The woman insists she has burned it.

However, she says she is now concerned that is happened in the first place – and that the council has taken her assurances on trust.

“If the council had said they wanted to come and look at my camera roll, or they wanted video evidence that I’d destroyed it I’d happily have said yes,” she said.

“But they seem to be happy that this is the end of it.”

Perth and Kinross Council HQ exterior
Perth and Kinross Council has said sorry.

She added: “I hope it was a one-off. That’s my fear. That this happens more than once and the information gets into the wrong hands.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, due to human error, an invitation to an online meeting was sent to the wrong addressee and we apologise for this mistake.

“This was an isolated incident but we have reviewed our procedures to minimise the chances of any repeat. We are grateful to the unintended recipient for notifying us and taking action to destroy the letter.

“The council responded immediately when informed of the data breach and has acted in accordance with data protection legislation. We take data protection extremely seriously and all our staff undertake data protection training.”

Conversation