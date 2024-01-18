Heavy rain and strong winds forecast in further weather warnings for Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Heavy rain and strong winds forecast in further weather warnings for Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Yellow alerts will be in place over the weekend.

By Andrew Robson
Rain in Dundee as fresh weather warning issued for Tayside Fife and Stirlingshire
The weekend will bring heavy rain and strong winds. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Further weather warnings have been issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as heavy rain and strong winds are forecast.

A yellow warning for rain has been issued, covering large parts of the region on Sunday.

Meanwhile, an existing alert for strong winds has been extended into Monday morning.

The warnings come after a second day of road and rail disruption in Tayside due to freezing temperatures.

Weather warning Tayside Fife Stirlingshire Perthshire
A fresh rain alert has been issued for the region. Image: The Met Office

The fresh rain alert is in place from noon on Sunday until midnight – covering large parts of Perthshire and Stirlingshire.

The rain warning also covers Dundee – dipping into parts of Fife and Angus.

Forecasters predict heavy rain will lead to some flooding and transport disruption with totals of 70mm across higher grounds.

Milder conditions will also lead to a steady thaw of lying snow.

Wind warning extended across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

The previously issued yellow warning for wind on Sunday has also been extended.

Strong winds may disrupt travel and utilities across affected areas on Sunday and early Monday.

Strong winds are forecast across Scotland from Sunday into Monday.
Strong winds are forecast across Scotland from Sunday into Monday. Image: The Met Office

The alert will now last 24 hours, running from 6am on Sunday until 6am on Monday.

Gusts between 50mph and 60mph are expected in inland areas, while coastal areas could see gusts of more than 70mph.

The Met Office has also warned of large waves in coastal areas and the potential for power cuts and building damage.

The fresh warning comes after a yellow warning for snow was issued over parts of Perthshire and Stirling on Friday.

