Heavy rain and strong winds forecast in further weather warnings for Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Further weather warnings have been issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as heavy rain and strong winds are forecast.

A yellow warning for rain has been issued, covering large parts of the region on Sunday.

Meanwhile, an existing alert for strong winds has been extended into Monday morning.

The warnings come after a second day of road and rail disruption in Tayside due to freezing temperatures.

The fresh rain alert is in place from noon on Sunday until midnight – covering large parts of Perthshire and Stirlingshire.

The rain warning also covers Dundee – dipping into parts of Fife and Angus.

Forecasters predict heavy rain will lead to some flooding and transport disruption with totals of 70mm across higher grounds.

Milder conditions will also lead to a steady thaw of lying snow.

Wind warning extended across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

The previously issued yellow warning for wind on Sunday has also been extended.

Strong winds may disrupt travel and utilities across affected areas on Sunday and early Monday.

The alert will now last 24 hours, running from 6am on Sunday until 6am on Monday.

Gusts between 50mph and 60mph are expected in inland areas, while coastal areas could see gusts of more than 70mph.

The Met Office has also warned of large waves in coastal areas and the potential for power cuts and building damage.

The fresh warning comes after a yellow warning for snow was issued over parts of Perthshire and Stirling on Friday.