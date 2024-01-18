Whisky-wielding Perth man threatened to kill McDonald’s staff

A drunk man who threatened to kill staff at Perth McDonald’s while clutching a whisky bottle has been told by a sheriff: “It’s not a good look.”

Robert Reid was ejected from the Dunkeld Road diner following a booze-fuelled outburst at teatime on July 29 last year.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the 22-year-old had been annoying customers, including families with young children.

Reid appeared in the dock and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He was ordered to undertake alcohol treatment.

‘I know where you live’

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson told the court: “At about 6.15pm, staff at McDonald’s were working when their attention was drawn to the accused.

“It was apparent he was under the influence of alcohol and was holding a bottle of whisky.

“He was causing annoyance to other customers, including families with children.”

The fiscal depute said: “A staff member asked the accused to leave but he refused to do so.

“He then became aggressive.”

Reid told workers: “I’m going to batter you. I know where you live.”

He ranted: “Don’t f***ing touch me, I’ll kill you.”

Ms Hodgson said: “Other staff intervened and persuaded the accused to leave, which he did.”

However, police were called when Reid refused to move away from the diner and was seen skulking outside.

“Officers arrived on the scene and the accused was arrested,” Ms Hodgson said.

‘Wake up and smell the coffee’

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said her client was working and could not take part in a Right Track programme for young offenders.

Sheriff William Wood told Reid: “Although this is not the worst case to come before me, it is quite serious.

“You behaved the way you did just after 6pm, with young families nearby.

“It’s not a good look.”

He said: “You do have a fair number of previous convictions.

“At the end of the day, you are responsible for your conduct and that means you have to accept the consequences for it as well.

“You need to wake up and smell the coffee, otherwise this will be your life.

“You really need to decide which direction you are going.”

The sheriff added: “Placing you on the Right Track programme may be a soft touch option but I am told you are not available for that.”

Reid, of Kestrel Way, was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for a year.

He must also engage with alcohol counselling services.

In 2021, Reid was ordered to carry out unpaid work following a vicious and unprovoked attack on his friend.

The court heard how he dragged his pal to the ground by the hair and booted him in the face.

