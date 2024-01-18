Whisky-wielding Perth man threatened to kill McDonald’s staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Whisky-wielding Perth man threatened to kill McDonald’s staff

Robert Reid, who ranted in front of families with young children, was told by a sheriff: 'It's not a good look.'

By Jamie Buchan
Robert Reid's frightening behaviour was in front of families at McDonald's.
Robert Reid's frightening behaviour was in front of families at McDonald's.

A drunk man who threatened to kill staff at Perth McDonald’s while clutching a whisky bottle has been told by a sheriff: “It’s not a good look.”

Robert Reid was ejected from the Dunkeld Road diner following a booze-fuelled outburst at teatime on July 29 last year.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the 22-year-old had been annoying customers, including families with young children.

Reid appeared in the dock and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He was ordered to undertake alcohol treatment.

‘I know where you live’

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson told the court: “At about 6.15pm, staff at McDonald’s were working when their attention was drawn to the accused.

“It was apparent he was under the influence of alcohol and was holding a bottle of whisky.

“He was causing annoyance to other customers, including families with children.”

Robert Reid appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

The fiscal depute said: “A staff member asked the accused to leave but he refused to do so.

“He then became aggressive.”

Reid told workers: “I’m going to batter you. I know where you live.”

He ranted: “Don’t f***ing touch me, I’ll kill you.”

Ms Hodgson said: “Other staff intervened and persuaded the accused to leave, which he did.”

However, police were called when Reid refused to move away from the diner and was seen skulking outside.

“Officers arrived on the scene and the accused was arrested,” Ms Hodgson said.

‘Wake up and smell the coffee’

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said her client was working and could not take part in a Right Track programme for young offenders.

Sheriff William Wood told Reid: “Although this is not the worst case to come before me, it is quite serious.

“You behaved the way you did just after 6pm, with young families nearby.

“It’s not a good look.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

He said: “You do have a fair number of previous convictions.

“At the end of the day, you are responsible for your conduct and that means you have to accept the consequences for it as well.

“You need to wake up and smell the coffee, otherwise this will be your life.

“You really need to decide which direction you are going.”

The sheriff added: “Placing you on the Right Track programme may be a soft touch option but I am told you are not available for that.”

Reid, of Kestrel Way, was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for a year.

He must also engage with alcohol counselling services.

In 2021, Reid was ordered to carry out unpaid work following a vicious and unprovoked attack on his friend.

The court heard how he dragged his pal to the ground by the hair and booted him in the face.

