Freezing weather disrupts Tayside buses, trains and road journeys for second day running

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Freezing weather disrupts Tayside buses, trains and road journeys for second day running

There are more delays and cancellations on public transport on Thursday.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Snowy rooftops over Craigie, Perth, on Tuesday, January 16 2024.
Snowy rooftops over Craigie in Perth, as the cold weather continues to cause disruption. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Freezing weather is causing road and rail disruption across Tayside for the second day in a row.

Buses, coaches, trains and schools were disrupted on Wednesday after temperatures plummeted overnight.

And last night thermometers across the region again registered sub-zero scores, leading to more delays and cancellations on public transport on Thursday.

Train cancellations affecting Dundee, Perth, Arbroath and Montrose

National Rail says severe weather is causing services to be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or suspended.

Perth, Dundee, Arbroath and Montrose services will be disrupted until the end of the day.

One of the lines affected is Edinburgh/Glasgow Queen Street to Inverness.

The 8.43am Inverness to Glasgow Queen Street service will terminate at Perth, with passengers advised to board the next Glasgow Queen Street service at 11.20am. An additional Perth to Glasgow Queen Street service will run at 11.06am.

The 9.42am Inverness to Glasgow Queen Street service will start at Perth. A bus (operated by Lothian) will operate between Inverness and Perth.

The 12.07pm Glasgow Queen Street to Inverness service will terminate at Perth. A bus will operate between Perth and Inverness.

The 5.33pm Edinburgh to Inverness service will terminate at Perth. A bus will operate between Perth and Inverness.

Also affected are services between Glasgow Queen Street and Dundee and Arbroath.

Glasgow Queen Street to Arbroath services will terminate at and start back from Dundee.

Dundee to Arbroath services are suspended, as are services from Aberdeen to Montrose.

Tickets dated for travel yesterday, Wednesday 17 January, or today, Thursday 18 January, will be valid for travel tomorrow, Friday 19 January.

Bus disruption across Tayside

Treacherous conditions on the roads are affecting bus services across Tayside.

Stagecoach says there have been delays and amendments on the X7 between Aberdeen and Perth.

The 73C from Arbroath to Ninewells has also been delayed.

Perth services have been running as scheduled, but Stagecoach posted that delays were possible due to freezing temperatures.

In rural Perthshire, the A93 Glenshee snow gates were closed by police at around 2am, but the road reopened just after 8am.

Met Office says more snow to come

On Thursday there are no Met Office weather warnings covering Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire.

However, new weather warnings have been issued for snow and strong winds in the coming days.

A yellow warning for snow has been issued covering parts of Perthshire and Stirlingshire on Friday.

And on Sunday, a yellow warning for wind has been issued across the whole of Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Arbirlot Road, Arbroath
Firework posted through letterbox of Arbroath house sparks police probe
Engineers are preparing to repair historic Brechin Bridge. Image: Angus Council
Vital Brechin Bridge damaged by Storm Babet could re-open within weeks
King Charles had been due to meet locals and emergency workers. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
King's Brechin visit scuppered by snow as Palace confirms monarch's prostate treatment
The inner harbour gates give access to Arbroath marina. Image: DC Thomson
Time closing in on costly replacement of Arbroath harbour gates
Jennifer McCann discusses Scottish Parliament appearance
Survivor of Angus serial rapist Logan Doig reveals she was kept in dark over…
Seafield Road in Broughty Ferry got a dusting of snow on Tuesday.
New snow warnings for Perthshire and Stirling - with strong winds set to hit…
Angus businesses face a bin collection charge hike of 11.3% after new proposals approved for this year. Image: DC Thomson
Angus council approves 11% hike for business rubbish collection charges
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place until Thursday.
Tayside schools shut and transport disrupted due to freezing weather
Jennifer Young was given unpaid work.
Axe-wielding Angus dealer's drugs found after neighbour dispute
Snow has fallen across the region including this street in Perth.
Snow hits Tayside and Fife as weather warnings in place until Thursday

Conversation