Freezing weather disrupts Tayside buses, trains and road journeys for second day running

Freezing weather is causing road and rail disruption across Tayside for the second day in a row.

Buses, coaches, trains and schools were disrupted on Wednesday after temperatures plummeted overnight.

And last night thermometers across the region again registered sub-zero scores, leading to more delays and cancellations on public transport on Thursday.

Train cancellations affecting Dundee, Perth, Arbroath and Montrose

National Rail says severe weather is causing services to be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or suspended.

Perth, Dundee, Arbroath and Montrose services will be disrupted until the end of the day.

One of the lines affected is Edinburgh/Glasgow Queen Street to Inverness.

The 8.43am Inverness to Glasgow Queen Street service will terminate at Perth, with passengers advised to board the next Glasgow Queen Street service at 11.20am. An additional Perth to Glasgow Queen Street service will run at 11.06am.

The 9.42am Inverness to Glasgow Queen Street service will start at Perth. A bus (operated by Lothian) will operate between Inverness and Perth.

The 12.07pm Glasgow Queen Street to Inverness service will terminate at Perth. A bus will operate between Perth and Inverness.

The 5.33pm Edinburgh to Inverness service will terminate at Perth. A bus will operate between Perth and Inverness.

Also affected are services between Glasgow Queen Street and Dundee and Arbroath.

Glasgow Queen Street to Arbroath services will terminate at and start back from Dundee.

Dundee to Arbroath services are suspended, as are services from Aberdeen to Montrose.

Tickets dated for travel yesterday, Wednesday 17 January, or today, Thursday 18 January, will be valid for travel tomorrow, Friday 19 January.

Bus disruption across Tayside

Treacherous conditions on the roads are affecting bus services across Tayside.

Stagecoach says there have been delays and amendments on the X7 between Aberdeen and Perth.

The 73C from Arbroath to Ninewells has also been delayed.

Perth services have been running as scheduled, but Stagecoach posted that delays were possible due to freezing temperatures.

In rural Perthshire, the A93 Glenshee snow gates were closed by police at around 2am, but the road reopened just after 8am.

Met Office says more snow to come

On Thursday there are no Met Office weather warnings covering Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire.

However, new weather warnings have been issued for snow and strong winds in the coming days.

A yellow warning for snow has been issued covering parts of Perthshire and Stirlingshire on Friday.

And on Sunday, a yellow warning for wind has been issued across the whole of Tayside, Fife and Stirling.