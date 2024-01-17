Tayside bus, train and coach services disrupted due to freezing weather

Buses, coaches and trains are disrupted across Tayside on Wednesday due to freezing conditions.

The Met Office has issued a series of yellow weather warnings for snow and ice, with overnight temperatures down to -6C in some areas.

It came after snow fell across large parts of Tayside and Fife on Tuesday.

Bus operator Stagecoach says services across Angus are likely to be delayed on Wednesday morning.

And the same applies to buses and coaches through Perth.

Trains between Aberdeen and Glasgow/Edinburgh are also delayed.

Buses, trains and coaches disrupted across Tayside

Stagecoach says services between Dundee and Forfar are likely to be affected, as well as the X7 between Aberdeen and Perth.

The 47 from Ferryden is also disrupted. Services are not travelling beyond Midgrip Cottages.

Additionally, the 21a is not serving Aberlemno Road. Instead, services will operate from Forfar to Lunanhead then about-turn and reach Brechin via the A90. The reverse route will be followed on the return journey.

Citylink says several coach services are subject to cancellation and delay at short notice.

These include the M10 between Glasgow and Inverness, which calls at Broxden in Perth and Pitlochry.

The same applies to the M90/91 between Edinburgh and Inverness, which calls at Halbeath, Kinross, Broxden and Pitlochry.

Frozen points at Arbroath are causing delays on the trains.

Services between Aberdeen-Glasgow Queen Street/Edinburgh and Dundee-Arbroath are subject to delays, alterations or cancellations.

Met Office cold weather warning in place

The Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place across parts of Highland Perthshire and northern Angus until 11.59pm on Wednesday.

In some areas there is a risk of rural communities becoming cut off due to extended snowfalls, the warning says.

A separate warning for ice covering Dundee, Perth and Fife is in place until noon on Wednesday.