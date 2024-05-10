Angus farmer behind failed Carmyllie crematorium bid to appeal planning refusal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus farmer behind failed Carmyllie crematorium bid to appeal planning refusal

A lack of public transport was cited by Angus Council planning officials as one of the main reasons for rejecting the Carmyllie crematorium proposal.

By Graham Brown
The new crematorium would sit on the B951 north east of Carmyllie Hall (right). Image: Google
The new crematorium would sit on the B951 north east of Carmyllie Hall (right). Image: Google

Angus Council’s decision to block a bid for a new crematorium on farmland near Arbroath will be challenged at appeal.

Planning officers knocked back the Greystone application because it did not have good public transport, pedestrian or cycle links.

And they said the idea of using the greenfield site near Carmyllie Hall breached the National Planning Framework 4 (NPF4) policy.

But the farmer leading the project says he will be asking for the application to be re-considered by councillors.

Neil McEwan and his project partners believe the rural site beside the Monikie to Friockheim road is an ideal spot.

They claim the Carmyllie crematorium could help combat fuel poverty in the Angus and Dundee areas, where cremation costs are amongst Scotland’s highest.

The crematorium would accommodate around 120 mourners and sit at the roadside 130 metres north of Carmyllie Hall.

Carmyllie crematorium project plan.
Plans lodged for the Greystone crematorium development near Carmyllie. Image: Supplied

Mr McEwan said the council ruling is being considered in detail by his project team.

But he confirmed an appeal will be lodged with Angus development management review committee (DMRC).

It is a sub-group of planning councillors which re-considers refusal decisions made by officials under delegated powers.

The farmer said he would reserve any further comment at this stage.

Mix of local views

However, locals who have aired their views on The Courier website are divided on the  proposal.

One said: “Who goes to a funeral of any type, burial or cremation, on a bus? No one. This is nonsense.”

Another wrote: “We are left with people travelling by car, longer distances, to attend a funeral as there is not a crematorium near them.

“That won’t solve the climate crisis, will it? The Green argument is for investment in public transport, so the answer would be to ensure there is public transport to and from these locations.

“Instead, all we are seeing is CUTS to public transport and bus routes cancelled.

“If we are to see a change in our behaviour and reduced car use, then the investment in transport has to come first.”

But another commented: “Right call from the planning officers.”

“With no public transport, everyone attending would be forced to use private cars or taxis.

“We are facing an existential threat from climate change – that is indisputable (other than by a very few conspiracy theorists). Our patterns of behaviour must adapt to lessen the impact.

“Those that can’t see this or aren’t prepared to make minor sacrifices for the greater good are living in denial.”

Second controversial Angus crematorium application

The Greystone proposal is one of two new crematorium plans which have tested the planning authority.

Another, for Duntrune, is also coming back before the DMRC soon.

It follows a successful Court of Session challenge by a local campaigner.

The council did not contest the resident’s appeal against a u-turn by the authority to approve the development.

And a lack of public transport was also a key refusal reason in that case.

Campaigners waged a determined fight against the Duntrune crematorium plan. Image: Paul Reid

But one councillor at the time of the 2023 hearing said the active travel had to be considered against “common sense”.

Montrose member Bill Duff said: “In rural Angus our public transport links are extremely poor.

“Nobody wants to get to a funeral service (on a bus) 55 minutes before it starts and wait 55 minutes after it ends.

“I would find it hard to find any location in Angus that would pass the active travel test.”

Conversation