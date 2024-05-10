Dundee rapper Sherps convicted of cannabis dealing again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee rapper Sherps convicted of cannabis dealing again

Christopher Sharp was in court for a second matter dating from 2021.

By Gordon Currie
Christopher Sharp, known as Sherps.
Christopher Sharp - known as Sherps - appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: YouTube.

Dundee rapper Sherps, who claims his music is inspired by friends he has lost to drugs, has been caught dealing cannabis worth nearly £8,000.

Drill artist Christopher Sharp – who performs in a skull mask as Sherps – was also found with more than £1,000 cash and a canister of CS gas spray.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told Dundee Sheriff Court a morning raid was carried out on Sharp’s home and entry was forced as no-one was in.

“Detectives found £1,035 in the microwave and snap bags.

“A CS gas canister was found on top of a cupboard.

“They recovered a quantity of herbal matter which was found to be cannabis with a potential street value of £7,630.”

Sharp was quizzed about a laptop recovered by officers and he told them it was for work and explained: “I don’t just do what you have caught me for.”

Dundee rapper Christopher 'Sherps' Sharp.
Christopher ‘Sherps’ Sharp. Image: YouTube

The 35-year-old, of Longtown Road, Dundee, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis at his former home in the city June 29 2021.

He also admitted having the CS gas canister.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for reports and granted bail to Sharp, who has spoken about the drug-related deaths of friends inspiring his music.

Dundee rapper had previous cannabis dealing conviction

Sharp has emerged as a figure in Scotland’s drill rap scene and launched his first track as Sherps – This Life – in April 2021.

He said his music has been inspired by being homeless and his brushes with the law and said it had been a form of therapy after losing friends through drugs and suicide.

Christopher Sharp, masked
Sharp raps in a mask in his videos. Image: YouTube

In a previous court case, he narrowly avoided being jailed after being found dealing cannabis – also in 2021 – and threatening to slit the throats of children.

He was ordered to carry out 270 hours unpaid work in the community, placed under social work supervision for 18 months and ordered to hand over £1,592 proceeds of crime.

Last year, Sharp was fined after driving home from Perth Sheriff Court the day he was banned from the road for 12 months for drug-driving.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Broughty Ferry art dealer Sandro Paladini.
Broughty Ferry art dealer forgery charges dropped
Sheriff Principal Gillian Wade has issued a notice to extend the pilot plan to Perth. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
Successful domestic abuse pilot scheme extended to Perth Sheriff Court
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — £40k of dodgy cash in carrier bags
Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon
Perth dealer jailed for role in Liverpool heroin operation
Cannabis in car
Police hunting Dunfermline boy racers caught parked car cannabis smoker
Stock police road closed sign
Low sun blamed for Kirkcaldy crash which left pensioner with life-changing injuries
Amaan Ahmad.
Dundee domestic abuser to pay woman he terrorised on Christmas Day
Joyce Bell, an elephant
Dundee woman made thousands selling illegal elephant ivory jewellery
Kaine Baxter appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Perthshire thug convicted under new hate crime act after racist rant at police officer
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Speedy sparky and learner rage