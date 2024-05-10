Dundee rapper Sherps convicted of cannabis dealing again

Dundee rapper Sherps, who claims his music is inspired by friends he has lost to drugs, has been caught dealing cannabis worth nearly £8,000.

Drill artist Christopher Sharp – who performs in a skull mask as Sherps – was also found with more than £1,000 cash and a canister of CS gas spray.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told Dundee Sheriff Court a morning raid was carried out on Sharp’s home and entry was forced as no-one was in.

“Detectives found £1,035 in the microwave and snap bags.

“A CS gas canister was found on top of a cupboard.

“They recovered a quantity of herbal matter which was found to be cannabis with a potential street value of £7,630.”

Sharp was quizzed about a laptop recovered by officers and he told them it was for work and explained: “I don’t just do what you have caught me for.”

The 35-year-old, of Longtown Road, Dundee, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis at his former home in the city June 29 2021.

He also admitted having the CS gas canister.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for reports and granted bail to Sharp, who has spoken about the drug-related deaths of friends inspiring his music.

Dundee rapper had previous cannabis dealing conviction

Sharp has emerged as a figure in Scotland’s drill rap scene and launched his first track as Sherps – This Life – in April 2021.

He said his music has been inspired by being homeless and his brushes with the law and said it had been a form of therapy after losing friends through drugs and suicide.

In a previous court case, he narrowly avoided being jailed after being found dealing cannabis – also in 2021 – and threatening to slit the throats of children.

He was ordered to carry out 270 hours unpaid work in the community, placed under social work supervision for 18 months and ordered to hand over £1,592 proceeds of crime.

Last year, Sharp was fined after driving home from Perth Sheriff Court the day he was banned from the road for 12 months for drug-driving.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.