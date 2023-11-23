Dundee rapper threatened to stab officers’ kids during drugs raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee rapper threatened to stab officers’ kids during drugs raid

Christopher 'Sherps' Sharp shouted 'your bairns will get slashed' as he abused police raiding his home for cannabis.

By Gordon Currie
Christopher Sharp at an earlier court appearance.
Christopher Sharp at an earlier court appearance.

A rapper found dealing cannabis in Dundee threatened to stab the children of the arresting officers.

Christopher Sharp – who performs as skull-mask wearing rapper Sherps – threatened police officers and their families during a raid on his home.

Police found snap bags, scales, herbal substances, a grinder and mobile phones.

Cash to the sum of £1,592 was recovered.

Ranted during raid

As police searched his Fintryside home, Sharp, 34, ranted violently at them.

Fiscal depute Sarah High told Dundee Sheriff Court Sharp shouted: “I’ll f***ing kill you all and your families.

“Your bairns will get slashed.

“You’re all marked. We can find anyone.

“Your kids will get stabbed in the neck.”

Christopher Sharp – better known as Sherps – appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: YouTube.

The prosecutor said he carried on shouting for several minutes.

She told the court some of the cannabis was adulterated with tobacco and had a potential street value of nearly £2,000.

‘Personal use’

Sharp, 34, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis on October 24 2021.

He also admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner and making threats.

Masked Sherps
Masked rapper Sherps. Image: YouTube.

Solicitor Billy Rennie, defending, said: “An element of the drugs was for his personal use.

“His position was that he was a heavy user and was in contact with others.

“There was no sophistication to this and he has no previous convictions for drugs at all.

“The comments he made to the police are significant.

“He was heavily under the influence and it was ranting.

“There are clearly entrenched views in his behaviour towards the police.

“He doesn’t express himself well, it’s fair to say.”

Dundee Sheriff Court sign
Sharp appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff John Rafferty told Sharp: “With some hesitation I am prepared to deal with this by means of a non-custodial disposal.”

He was ordered to carry out 270 hours unpaid work in the community.

He was placed under social work supervision for 18 months and ordered to hand over £1,592 proceeds of crime he made from drug dealing.

Driving crime

Earlier this year, Sharp was fined after being caught driving home from Perth Sheriff Court moments after being banned from the road for 12 months.

He claimed he did not realise his ban was immediate and thought he would be allowed to drive back to his Dundee home before it kicked in.

In that case, Sheriff Elizabeth MacFarlane fined him £2,000 and told him: “It beggars belief.”

Sharp has emerged as a figure in Scotland’s drill rap scene and launched his first track as Sherps – This Life – in April 2021.

Sherps music video
A scene for a Sherps video. Image: Youtube.

He claims his music has been inspired by being homeless and his brushes with the law, saying it had been a form of therapy after losing friends through drugs and suicide.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Voyeur Blair Mackie was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Family blasts 'delusional' Fife joiner who photographed naked girl with hidden camera
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Doorbell driller and pool ball in a sock
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Graphics for murder trial Picture shows; John Lizanec, Michell Lizanec, Orchard Way, Inchture. .. Gordon Currie Date; Unknown
Lizanec murder trial - Accused husband denies moving dead wife into airing cupboard
Paul Kinsella. Image: DC Thomson.
Hilltown man robbed of TV while he watched it
Hayley Kenyon attacked the security guard at Lidl on South Road, Dundee.
Drug addict stabbed Dundee Lidl security guard with needle
Alan Somerville at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Sick web chat with decoy costs Fife paedophile everything
John Lizanec is accused of murdering his wife Michelle.
Lizanec murder trial — Alleged Perthshire killer tells jury wife cut her own throat
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Halloween from hell and machete menace
Michelle Lizanec is said to have been murdered in Orchard Way, Inchture (bottom right) by her husband, who is then accused of fleeing to Balunie Street, Dundee (top right).
Lizanec murder trial - Crucifix placed accused at death scene, police say
Josh Breen.
Dundee hit-and-run biker on curfew after hospitalising schoolboy for 12 weeks