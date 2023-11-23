Dundee rapper threatened to stab officers’ kids during drugs raid

A rapper found dealing cannabis in Dundee threatened to stab the children of the arresting officers.

Christopher Sharp – who performs as skull-mask wearing rapper Sherps – threatened police officers and their families during a raid on his home.

Police found snap bags, scales, herbal substances, a grinder and mobile phones.

Cash to the sum of £1,592 was recovered.

Ranted during raid

As police searched his Fintryside home, Sharp, 34, ranted violently at them.

Fiscal depute Sarah High told Dundee Sheriff Court Sharp shouted: “I’ll f***ing kill you all and your families.

“Your bairns will get slashed.

“You’re all marked. We can find anyone.

“Your kids will get stabbed in the neck.”

The prosecutor said he carried on shouting for several minutes.

She told the court some of the cannabis was adulterated with tobacco and had a potential street value of nearly £2,000.

‘Personal use’

Sharp, 34, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis on October 24 2021.

He also admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner and making threats.

Solicitor Billy Rennie, defending, said: “An element of the drugs was for his personal use.

“His position was that he was a heavy user and was in contact with others.

“There was no sophistication to this and he has no previous convictions for drugs at all.

“The comments he made to the police are significant.

“He was heavily under the influence and it was ranting.

“There are clearly entrenched views in his behaviour towards the police.

“He doesn’t express himself well, it’s fair to say.”

Sheriff John Rafferty told Sharp: “With some hesitation I am prepared to deal with this by means of a non-custodial disposal.”

He was ordered to carry out 270 hours unpaid work in the community.

He was placed under social work supervision for 18 months and ordered to hand over £1,592 proceeds of crime he made from drug dealing.

Driving crime

Earlier this year, Sharp was fined after being caught driving home from Perth Sheriff Court moments after being banned from the road for 12 months.

He claimed he did not realise his ban was immediate and thought he would be allowed to drive back to his Dundee home before it kicked in.

In that case, Sheriff Elizabeth MacFarlane fined him £2,000 and told him: “It beggars belief.”

Sharp has emerged as a figure in Scotland’s drill rap scene and launched his first track as Sherps – This Life – in April 2021.

He claims his music has been inspired by being homeless and his brushes with the law, saying it had been a form of therapy after losing friends through drugs and suicide.

