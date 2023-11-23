Dundee boss Tony Docherty pinpoints Lyall Cameron improvement as he hails international impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty pinpoints Lyall Cameron improvement as he hails international impact

Cameron was joined by team-mate Fin Robertson as the Dark Blues duo helped Scotland U/21s to a big win in Belgium.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron celebrates his first Scotland U/21 goal in Belgium. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty has hailed the international impact of Lyall Cameron and Fin Robertson as they helped Scotland U/21s to a “brilliant result” in Belgium.

Cameron played 90 minutes and scored a fine second goal as the young Scots ran out 2-0 winners.

He was joined by his Dens Park team-mate for the final half-hour as Robertson made his U/21 debut.

He would be an unused sub, however, in the following match away to Hungary as Cameron once more played the entire game which ended 0-0.

And Docherty revealed there was almost a trio of Dundee youngsters in the squad.

“I was really pleased with Lyall with the U/21s and with Fin Robertson as well, he got his 30 minutes,” the Dundee boss said.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at full time. Image: SNS
“Fin has been showing a real level of performance for us as well.

“But Lyall’s goal was fantastic against Belgium and his overall play as well was very good.

“It was a brilliant result for Scotland that. To beat Belgium away from home is great.

“They asked for Josh Mulligan to go out as well but it was just too early for Josh after his injury.

“So for a really strong U/21 squad to have Dundee represented by two and almost three players is pleasing.

“That’s testament to all the hard work that goes on at the club through the academy.”

‘Growing all the time’

Docherty sees clear development in Cameron’s game.

The 21-year-old made his 100th senior appearance when Dundee beat St Mirren 4-0 last time out.

Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron celebrates scoring against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

But there are still improvements to be made, something Cameron himself has hinted at.

“Lyall is growing all the time, I’ve seen that since I came in the door,” Docherty added.

“He’s a really talented footballer but there are sides of the game where he needs to improve.

“He is doing that, in terms of his discipline out of possession.

“I think Scot Gemmill recognised there is a real maturity about Lyall.”

Role models

The Dundee boss also points to the success of Steve Clarke’s senior squad as motivation for his young internationals.

And the role models in there that, hopefully, the likes of Cameron, Robertson and Mulligan can follow in the footsteps of.

Lewis Ferguson takes on Norway for Scotland. Image: SNS

Docherty said: “It’s pleasing Lyall, Josh and Fin are getting the recognition of getting called up to a really strong Scotland U/21 setup.

“The real motivation for the U/21s is to look at the senior team now and how well they are doing.

“The role models are there.

“The likes of Lewis Ferguson, Ryan Christie, Ryan Jack, Kenny McLean are all boys who I have worked with so I can relate to that with our players.

“I’ll just say to them to keep doing what they’ve been doing, all three of them.

“It’s really pleasing as a club manager for your club to be recognised at international level.

“It is great reward for the players and a great reward for the club.”

