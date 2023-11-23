Dundee boss Tony Docherty pinpoints Lyall Cameron improvement as he hails international impact

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has hailed the international impact of Lyall Cameron and Fin Robertson as they helped Scotland U/21s to a “brilliant result” in Belgium.

Cameron played 90 minutes and scored a fine second goal as the young Scots ran out 2-0 winners.

He was joined by his Dens Park team-mate for the final half-hour as Robertson made his U/21 debut.

He would be an unused sub, however, in the following match away to Hungary as Cameron once more played the entire game which ended 0-0.

And Docherty revealed there was almost a trio of Dundee youngsters in the squad.

“I was really pleased with Lyall with the U/21s and with Fin Robertson as well, he got his 30 minutes,” the Dundee boss said.

“Fin has been showing a real level of performance for us as well.

“But Lyall’s goal was fantastic against Belgium and his overall play as well was very good.

“It was a brilliant result for Scotland that. To beat Belgium away from home is great.

“They asked for Josh Mulligan to go out as well but it was just too early for Josh after his injury.

“So for a really strong U/21 squad to have Dundee represented by two and almost three players is pleasing.

“That’s testament to all the hard work that goes on at the club through the academy.”

‘Growing all the time’

Docherty sees clear development in Cameron’s game.

The 21-year-old made his 100th senior appearance when Dundee beat St Mirren 4-0 last time out.

But there are still improvements to be made, something Cameron himself has hinted at.

“Lyall is growing all the time, I’ve seen that since I came in the door,” Docherty added.

“He’s a really talented footballer but there are sides of the game where he needs to improve.

“He is doing that, in terms of his discipline out of possession.

“I think Scot Gemmill recognised there is a real maturity about Lyall.”

Role models

The Dundee boss also points to the success of Steve Clarke’s senior squad as motivation for his young internationals.

And the role models in there that, hopefully, the likes of Cameron, Robertson and Mulligan can follow in the footsteps of.

Docherty said: “It’s pleasing Lyall, Josh and Fin are getting the recognition of getting called up to a really strong Scotland U/21 setup.

“The real motivation for the U/21s is to look at the senior team now and how well they are doing.

“The role models are there.

“The likes of Lewis Ferguson, Ryan Christie, Ryan Jack, Kenny McLean are all boys who I have worked with so I can relate to that with our players.

“I’ll just say to them to keep doing what they’ve been doing, all three of them.

“It’s really pleasing as a club manager for your club to be recognised at international level.

“It is great reward for the players and a great reward for the club.”