EXCLUSIVE: Jon Daly on how FAI Cup glory compared to lifting Scottish Cup with Dundee United

“You look back at the celebrations, and I got stuck in straight away – I’m there, jumping about with the mad glasses,” smiles Jon Daly reflecting on Dundee United’s Scottish Cup win in 2010.

By his own admission, preserving the cherished memories of that day became somewhat secondary to lapping up the unfolding party with his delirious teammates.

So, when a delighted Daly guided St Patrick’s Athletic to FAI Cup glory earlier this month – for just the fifth time in the club’s history – he was determined to drink it all in.

“I learned from that success as a player with United and wanted to soak it up,” says Daly, the starting striker as United swept aside Ross County 3-0 more than a decade ago.

“I loved watching my players celebrate and have that experience of lifting a trophy – like I had – and just I took a real step back.

“My focus was more on making sure my family were able to enjoy it. In 2010, I didn’t get the opportunity to bring (eldest daughter) Sophie on the pitch, so my first thought was to find them.

“I was also a lot more conscious of the opposing players, all sat down at the other end of the pitch. I’ve been on the losing side of these games, so I took a wander up to console them.”

He added: “To be honest, I felt more nervous in the final with Dundee United! I didn’t feel a lot of pressure, this time.

“Maybe that’s because we had already qualified for Europe through the league, and I was happy with the season. Of course, had we lost, it would have been devastating. But I didn’t feel nervous.

“The feeling was: if we can top off a good season with the trophy, then brilliant. And I had tremendous belief in the group.”

Family matters

More that 44,000 fans packed into the Aviva Stadium for the showpiece, a record for the FAI Cup final.

However, three people mattered more than anyone to Daly.

While Daly works full-time in Dublin, his wife Linda and daughters Sophie and Shannon still live in Scotland. The same was true when he served as assistant to Jonatan Johansson at TPS Turku in Finland.

Given that sacrifice, to have his family on the pitch in the aftermath of the 3-1 victory over Bohemians was a magical moment.

“The first people I looked for in the stadium were my wife and kids,” he continued. “They were sitting right next to the tunnel, so when we came out for the pre-match warm-up, they were already getting selfies with me!

“It was great for them, and an unbelievable family memory. Sophie would have been two when we won the cup with United, and Shannon hadn’t been born yet. So, for them to get on the pitch and enjoy the celebrations was a brilliant feeling.

“I’m sure it’ll live with them – and certainly me – for the rest of our lives.

He added: “It is difficult being away from the family. I think most coaches and managers sacrifice a lot for this game, but the majority get to go home to their family at night and wake up in the same house.

“However, I’m very lucky that my wife, Linda, is doing an incredible job with the girls and they are really settled in Scotland. And it’s only 40 minutes on a flight, so it’s something we can manage.”

Forging his own path

Daly, 40, has already packed plenty into a burgeoning career in coaching.

He spent four years at Hearts after being headhunted by his old United boss Craig Levein – including a couple of stints as interim boss – before his Finnish adventure.

He was lured to St Pat’s to serve as assistant manager to Tim Clancy before stepping up to the top job in the wake of his ex-colleague’s dismissal earlier this year.

Since then, Daly has overseen a sensational recovery, securing a third-placed finish in the League of Ireland (they were seventh when he took the reins) as well as the cup triumph.

And while he can draw on a plethora of experience from his career – from Levein and Houston to Danny Wilson and Sammy McIlroy – he is determined to blaze his own trail, which will include another crack at Europe next summer.

“If you have an interest in going into coaching, as I did, then you are always watching and taking things, good and bad, from all your coaches,” continued Daly.

“But it’s ultimately about finding your own path and trying to be your own person. That’s the most important thing for me; I’m not trying to emulate another manager. I’m being myself.

“Whether I am successful or not, I’ll know that I did things my way, based on how I see it.”

Managerial aspirations

And what of the future?

Daly’s family are happy in Scotland and his reputation has been bolstered by a fine maiden six months as a manager in his own right. Could a return across the water be on the agenda in the fullness of time?

He added: “I’ve never made a secret of the fact I want to manage as high as possible.

“But I’m happy at St Patrick’s. I’m at a brilliant club, with a very good support network, on and off the pitch.

“Football is a strange old game, and you never know what is around the corner – but I’m just looking forward to next season and piecing together a squad to hopefully get closer to (four-in-a-row champions) Shamrock Rovers.”