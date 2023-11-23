EXCLUSIVE: Jon Daly on how FAI Cup glory compared to lifting Scottish Cup with Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Jon Daly on how FAI Cup glory compared to lifting Scottish Cup with Dundee United

Daly won his maiden managerial honour with St Patrick's Athletic earlier this month.

Jon Daly, as a Scottish Cup winner with Dundee United and FAI Cup winner with St Patrick's Athletic
Jon Daly, then and now. Images: SNS / Shitterstock
By Alan Temple

“You look back at the celebrations, and I got stuck in straight away – I’m there, jumping about with the mad glasses,” smiles Jon Daly reflecting on Dundee United’s Scottish Cup win in 2010.

By his own admission, preserving the cherished memories of that day became somewhat secondary to lapping up the unfolding party with his delirious teammates.

So, when a delighted Daly guided St Patrick’s Athletic to FAI Cup glory earlier this month – for just the fifth time in the club’s history – he was determined to drink it all in.

Jon Daly roars with delight as St Pat's see off Bohs in front of 44,000+ spectators
Daly roars with delight as St Pat’s see off Bohs in front of 44,000+ spectators. Image: Shutterstock.

“I learned from that success as a player with United and wanted to soak it up,” says Daly, the starting striker as United swept aside Ross County 3-0 more than a decade ago.

“I loved watching my players celebrate and have that experience of lifting a trophy – like I had – and just I took a real step back.

“My focus was more on making sure my family were able to enjoy it. In 2010, I didn’t get the opportunity to bring (eldest daughter) Sophie on the pitch, so my first thought was to find them.

“I was also a lot more conscious of the opposing players, all sat down at the other end of the pitch. I’ve been on the losing side of these games, so I took a wander up to console them.”

Jon Daly celebrates Dundee United's Scottish Cup win of 2010
Daly, complete with ‘mad glasses’, laps up United’s celebrations. Image: SNS

He added: “To be honest, I felt more nervous in the final with Dundee United! I didn’t feel a lot of pressure, this time.

“Maybe that’s because we had already qualified for Europe through the league, and I was happy with the season. Of course, had we lost, it would have been devastating. But I didn’t feel nervous.

“The feeling was: if we can top off a good season with the trophy, then brilliant. And I had tremendous belief in the group.”

Family matters

More that 44,000 fans packed into the Aviva Stadium for the showpiece, a record for the FAI Cup final.

However, three people mattered more than anyone to Daly.

While Daly works full-time in Dublin, his wife Linda and daughters Sophie and Shannon still live in Scotland. The same was true when he served as assistant to Jonatan Johansson at TPS Turku in Finland.

Given that sacrifice, to have his family on the pitch in the aftermath of the 3-1 victory over Bohemians was a magical moment.

St Patrick's Athletic manager Jon Daly is joined by (clockwise from top-left) daughters Shannon and Sophie, and nephews Rylah and Regan
Daly is joined by (clockwise from top-left) daughters Shannon and Sophie, and nephews Rylah and Regan. Image: Shutterstock

“The first people I looked for in the stadium were my wife and kids,” he continued. “They were sitting right next to the tunnel, so when we came out for the pre-match warm-up, they were already getting selfies with me!

“It was great for them, and an unbelievable family memory. Sophie would have been two when we won the cup with United, and Shannon hadn’t been born yet. So, for them to get on the pitch and enjoy the celebrations was a brilliant feeling.

“I’m sure it’ll live with them – and certainly me – for the rest of our lives.

He added: “It is difficult being away from the family. I think most coaches and managers sacrifice a lot for this game, but the majority get to go home to their family at night and wake up in the same house.

“However, I’m very lucky that my wife, Linda, is doing an incredible job with the girls and they are really settled in Scotland. And it’s only 40 minutes on a flight, so it’s something we can manage.”

Forging his own path

Daly, 40, has already packed plenty into a burgeoning career in coaching.

He spent four years at Hearts after being headhunted by his old United boss Craig Levein – including a couple of stints as interim boss – before his Finnish adventure.

He was lured to St Pat’s to serve as assistant manager to Tim Clancy before stepping up to the top job in the wake of his ex-colleague’s dismissal earlier this year.

Since then, Daly has overseen a sensational recovery, securing a third-placed finish in the League of Ireland (they were seventh when he took the reins) as well as the cup triumph.

And while he can draw on a plethora of experience from his career – from Levein and Houston to Danny Wilson and Sammy McIlroy – he is determined to blaze his own trail, which will include another crack at Europe next summer.

Jon Daly is pictured with Craig Levein during their time at Hearts
Daly, left, worked with now-St Johnstone boss Levein as a player and coach. Image: SNS

“If you have an interest in going into coaching, as I did, then you are always watching and taking things, good and bad, from all your coaches,” continued Daly.

“But it’s ultimately about finding your own path and trying to be your own person. That’s the most important thing for me; I’m not trying to emulate another manager. I’m being myself.

“Whether I am successful or not, I’ll know that I did things my way, based on how I see it.”

Managerial aspirations

And what of the future?

Daly’s family are happy in Scotland and his reputation has been bolstered by a fine maiden six months as a manager in his own right. Could a return across the water be on the agenda in the fullness of time?

Jon Daly celebrates one of his 73 goals for Dundee United
Daly scored 73 goals in 203 appearances for Dundee United. Image: SNS

He added: “I’ve never made a secret of the fact I want to manage as high as possible.

“But I’m happy at St Patrick’s. I’m at a brilliant club, with a very good support network, on and off the pitch.

“Football is a strange old game, and you never know what is around the corner – but I’m just looking forward to next season and piecing together a squad to hopefully get closer to (four-in-a-row champions) Shamrock Rovers.”

More from Dundee United

Jim Goodwin is eyeing a decent Scottish Cup run with Dundee United
Inverness are Scottish Cup example to Jim Goodwin as Dundee United boss declares: ‘You…
Jim Goodwin salutes Dundee United supporters at Tannadice
Jim Goodwin on son's Dundee United trophy demand, Motherwell job 'conversation' and inside track…
Dundee United captain-for-the-night Tony Watt spoke following defeat at Falkirk
Tony Watt: Dundee United are not a bad team after 1 defeat
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United defeat at Falkirk showed just how crucial missing men are…
Dundee United's Scott McMann ahead of kick-off at the Falkirk Stadium
Dundee United 'not the finished article' as Scottish Cup response is targeted
Finn Yeats gives Falkirk the lead against Dundee United
5 Dundee United talking points: How Tangerines played into Falkirk’s hands in cup exit
Ross Docherty in action for Dundee United
Dundee United 'confident' of Ross Docherty return as Jim Goodwin offers Declan Gallagher fitness…
A dejected Jim Goodwin looks on as Dundee United lose at Falkirk
Jim Goodwin: Dundee United endured 'reality check' in Falkirk collapse
Dejected United stars following Falkirk's fourth goal
Falkirk 4-2 Dundee United: Sloppy Terrors see unbeaten run end amid crazy five-minute collapse
Lyall Cameron celebrates his first Scotland U/21 goal in Belgium. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee star Lyall Cameron an 'absolute stand-out' for Scotland U/21s as Fin Robertson and…

Conversation