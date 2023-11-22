St Johnstone boss Craig Levein impressed by Kucheriavyi and MacPherson – but both face a fight for Perth game-time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein impressed by Kucheriavyi and MacPherson – but both face a fight for Perth game-time

Central midfield is an area of strength at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone duo, Cammy MacPherson and Max Kucheriavyi.
St Johnstone duo, Cammy MacPherson and Max Kucheriavyi. Images: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein is a long-time mentor to Max Kucheriavyi.

And the recently appointed Perth boss has revealed that fellow Perth playmaker Cammy MacPherson has also impressed him since he was appointed as Steven MacLean’s successor.

But both men have a battle on their hands to get Premiership game-time in positions where Levein is blessed with strength in depth.

“Max can play in a number of different positions,” said Levein, who brought Kucheriavyi into the Hearts academy set-up when he was the Tynecastle director of football.

“He can be an attacking player or a midfielder.

“He’ll get on the field at some point soon, I’m sure of that.

“But the competition in that area of the pitch is pretty tough.

“I’ve been really pleased so far with Dan (Phillips), Matty (Smith) and Sven (Sprangler).

“So it’s not easy to get a start in those positions.”

‘More to come’ from Cammy MacPherson

Levein added: “Cammy MacPherson has looked good as well.

“I’ve watched him over the years and have always thought there was more there to come.

“He just needs regular game-time and we’ll get a decent level of improvement from him.

“To improve as an individual you need to feel in a comfortable place out on the field.

“You need to do things right to get confidence and then when you’ve got confidence you can start to try more things on the pitch.

St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson on the training field.
Cammy MacPherson. Image: SNS.

“Then if that comes off, you’re really off and running.

“I think there are half a dozen who we could improve pretty significantly.

“If we can get three or four of them improving by maybe changing their position or getting them doing things they haven’t been asked to do before, it’s common sense to think the team will get better.”

