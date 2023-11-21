St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips one of Trinidad and Tobago’s star men as Soca Warriors beat USA 2-1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips one of Trinidad and Tobago’s star men as Soca Warriors beat USA 2-1

The victory wasn't enough to send Angus Eve's side into the Nations League semi-finals.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips was one of Trinidad and Tobago’s star men in a Nations League quarter-final victory over the USA on Monday night.

Trailing 3-0 after the first leg in Austin, Texas, the Soca Warriors produced a tremendous performance to win the return fixture in Port of Spain.

But the 4-2 aggregate defeat to the defending champions saw Angus Eve’s side exit the competition.

They will now have to negotiate a longer route to secure a place in Copa America 2024.

Phillips started both matches.

Trinidad and Tobago, ranked 99th in the world, came back from 1-0 down thanks to goals either side of half-time from Reon Moore and Alvin Jones.

The USA were reduced to 10 men shortly before the equaliser.

Phillips and Max Kucheriavyi, who is on Ukraine under-21 duty, return to Saints’ training on Thursday, with Dimitar Mitov due back at McDiarmid Park today.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone's Dara Costelloe is back on the training ground.
St Johnstone wing-back Dara Costelloe back in training as Craig Levein builds up to…
Dundee defender Luke Graham is on loan at Montrose until January. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee loan star Luke Graham relishing Montrose move as he reveals reason behind St…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein may need to correct 'balance' of his squad in…
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips involved in VAR drama against USA as Trinidad suffer…
Ryan McGowan in action for St Johnstone.
Craig Levein hails 'fantastic' Ryan McGowan as St Johnstone defender takes full advantage of…
St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov.
St Johnstone star Dimitar Mitov got new manager bounce with his club - now…
Could Callum Davidson be taking over from Malky Mackay?
RAB DOUGLAS: Callum Davidson could be right man to replace Malky Mackay at Ross…
Paul Sturrock and Craig Levein.
Paul Sturrock says Craig Levein will have 'great times' with old St Johnstone mentor,…
Andy Kirk getting his ideas across to the Brechin players.
Andy Kirk inside track: Brechin star reveals what St Johnstone can expect from No…
Malky Mackay has been sacked by Ross County.
St Johnstone curse? 11 managers who lost jobs after facing Saints as Malky Mackay…

Conversation