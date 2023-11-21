St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips one of Trinidad and Tobago’s star men as Soca Warriors beat USA 2-1

St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips was one of Trinidad and Tobago’s star men in a Nations League quarter-final victory over the USA on Monday night.

Trailing 3-0 after the first leg in Austin, Texas, the Soca Warriors produced a tremendous performance to win the return fixture in Port of Spain.

But the 4-2 aggregate defeat to the defending champions saw Angus Eve’s side exit the competition.

They will now have to negotiate a longer route to secure a place in Copa America 2024.

Phillips started both matches.

Trinidad and Tobago, ranked 99th in the world, came back from 1-0 down thanks to goals either side of half-time from Reon Moore and Alvin Jones.

The USA were reduced to 10 men shortly before the equaliser.

Phillips and Max Kucheriavyi, who is on Ukraine under-21 duty, return to Saints’ training on Thursday, with Dimitar Mitov due back at McDiarmid Park today.