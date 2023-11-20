St Johnstone wing-back Dara Costelloe back in training as Craig Levein builds up to Hearts return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone wing-back Dara Costelloe back in training as Craig Levein builds up to Hearts return

The on-loan Burnley man hasn't yet featured under Levein.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Dara Costelloe is back on the training ground.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein is hopeful Dara Costelloe will be available for Saturday’s trip to face old club, Hearts.

The on-loan Burnley man was suspended for Saints’ last two games, having been sent off in the second half of the victory against Kilmarnock.

He’d have missed the Motherwell and Ross County matches anyway, as a result of a hip flexor injury he picked up that night.

With a scan providing reassurance that there wasn’t serious damage, the Irishman is now back on the training field.

“Dara was out doing a bit today,” said Levein.

“Chris (Kane) had a little issue but he seems to be fine. He was out there today, as was Callum (Booth).

“I am hoping those three will be fit for the weekend and available for selection.

“Dara had something wrong with his hip flexor. He went for a scan, which was all fine. It was just precautionary.”

Scope for improvement

If there are no set-backs, Costelloe will be a contender to pick up where he left off at right wing-back, a role caretaker boss Alex Cleland introduced him to.

“I hadn’t seen Dara before the Kilmarnock game and I liked what I saw,” said Levein.

“He’s got good speed and athleticism. That’s useful.

“He’s a good player as well. You don’t get on Burnley’s books without being a good player.

“He’s young. I don’t think he’s played much first team football with Burnley.

“He’s here with us for a reason, to get him ready to do that.

“If he’s capable of going back there and playing then we will get some benefits, I’m sure of that.

“I think he will get better.

“We’ve got quite a few players in that bracket who, I think, are capable of improving quite significantly.

“Hopefully he gets a wee run at it without any other issues.

“We will see how he trains between now and Saturday.

“I hadn’t seen him train. That’s him just back out on the grass.

“It would just be good to have everyone available.”

Bounce game last week

Saints played a closed-doors match against St Mirren on Thursday, with DJ Jaiyesimi among those who featured.

“DJ came through the bounce game,” said Levein. “He did OK.

“I hadn’t seen some of the players play so from that point of view the game was good.

“We’ve had some of the younger ones training with us as well.”

Dimitar Mitov will return to training on Tuesday now that Bulgaria’s Euro 2024 group campaign is over, with Max Kucheriavyi and Dan Phillips expected at McDiarmid Park on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Drey Wright will be out until after the mid-season break, as expected.

“Drey had a microfracture so he’s not on the radar just now,” Levein reported.

