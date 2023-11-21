Taymouth Castle tycoons plan club house and 18 homes as controversial sewage works get green light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Taymouth Castle tycoons plan club house and 18 homes as controversial sewage works get green light

Locals are being asked to comment on Discovery Land Company's latest plans to build a luxury resort at Taymouth Castle in Perthshire.

By Morag Lindsay
Taymouth Castle exterior.
New plans for the Taymouth Castle estate redevelopment have emerged.

Taymouth Castle chiefs have set out plans for a clubhouse and 18 new homes as part of their multi-million pound redevelopment of the Perthshire estate.

Discovery Land Company has also finally been given the go-ahead for a sewage treatment works next to the landmark.

The US-based developers were criticised earlier this year after work started on the site without approval.

They have been told they can go ahead with the sewage works, so long as they take steps to protect wildlife in the River Tay.

Kenmore and District Community Council says it will hold a meeting this week to discuss the new planning applications.

Discovery Land Company wants to convert the old dairy on the Taymouth Castle estate into a golf clubhouse.

map showing location of dairy on Taymouth Castle estate.
There are plans for 18 houses around the dairy on the Taymouth Castle estate.

The firm is also seeking approval to build 18 properties nearby.

A previously approved masterplan proposed just nine homes on the land around the dairy.

Supporting documents for the new application say nine of the houses would be in broadly the same location. The other nine are proposed for entirely new locations to the east.

Kenmore and District Community Council said the purpose of Friday’s meeting was to identify any concerns and consider any action or research it needs to do before it responds to Perth and Kinross Council.

Taymouth Castle sewage plans proved contentious

The sewage works approval comes after critics of the Taymouth Castle project issued aerial images showing work had already been carried out on the site.

Gates to Taymouth Castle in Kenmore.
The Taymouth Castle estate gates in Kenmore. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed the activity was a breach of planning rules.

There were concerns about the impact on the River Tay Special Area of Conservation and in particular its populations of otters, salmon and lamprey.

In order to go ahead, Discovery Land Company will have to satisfy the council that is it taking necessary steps to prevent harmful materials entering the river.

The developers will have to demonstrate that fuels and chemicals used in the construction phase will not pose a risk, and that the works will be timed to avoid disruption to salmon and lamprey migration and spawning.

Discovery Land Company had applied for permission to construct the plant in October 2022.

Kenmore Community Council spokesman Colin Morton welcomed the approval.

Colin Morton of Kenmore and District Community Council.
Colin Morton of Kenmore and District Community Council. Image: supplied.

“We are pleased that all the technical issues have been resolved,” he said.

“And once again, we deplore the irresponsible and ill-informed scaremongering coming from outside the community.”

Mixed feelings over Taymouth Castle plans

The sewage works and the new applications form part of Discovery Land Company’s plans to restore Taymouth Castle and golf course and build more then 100 luxury homes.

It has run into opposition from the Protect Loch Tay group, which released the aerial images.

Objectors say the firm, owned by American tycoon Mike Meldman, wants to create “a private resort for the mega-rich” at Taymouth Castle.

packed hall at Taymouth Castle meeting.
A public meeting was held in Aberfeldy earlier this year to discuss the Taymouth Castle plans. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

An online petition, calling for a halt to further development, has attracted more than 150,000 signatures.

Discovery Land Company has also been criticised for a lack of openness around its plans.

However, many locals welcome the scheme, saying it will create jobs and bring prestige to the area.

It comes after a series of previous attempts to redevelop the castle and estate all ended in failure.

There are also concerns that negative publicity around the project is harming Kenmore’s reputation as a visitor destination.

Kenmore post office and general merchants exterior.
The Kenmore village store is due to open early in 2024. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

In addition to Taymouth Castle, Discovery Land Company has purchased a number of properties in Kenmore, including the shop and post office, which it intends to re-open to the public next spring following renovations.

The Kenmore Hotel is scheduled to reopen in 2026.

The firm has also acquired the Moness holiday park, seven miles away at Aberfeldy. It intends to turn vacant holiday cottages into workers’ accommodation.

• Kenmore Community Council will meet to discuss the new applications in the Reading Room, Kenmore, on November 24 at 7pm.

Conversation