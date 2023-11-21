Big-hearted Dundonians donate van load of toys to city kids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Big-hearted Dundonians donate van load of toys to city kids

See our photos from the 2023 Help For Kids Christmas party.

By Cheryl Peebles
Gary Rooney and charity manager Stacey Wallace with the vanload of toys. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Gary Rooney and charity manager Stacey Wallace with the vanload of toys. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

When Gary Rooney and his friends were asked to bring two gifts to the Help for Kids’ Christmas party they decided to do better – a vanload better.

They clubbed together and bought £3,000 worth of toys to be distributed to disadvantaged Dundee children.

There were so many presents that Gary was unable to open his van door until they arrived at the Invercarse Hotel winter ball as the vehicle was packed to the brim!

The remarkable donation added to hundreds of toys donated at Friday’s party which will be used to fill festive stockings for children from less affluent families.

Invitations to the glittering event – hosted by Stable Kitchens – for the Evening Telegraph-supported charity, asked each guest to bring two toys for the annual collection.

Bringing some of the toys into the ball through flurries of fake snow which greeted guests. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Gary, owner of BIG Recovery and Transportation, and fellow Dundee businessmen and friends were invited in recognition of their fundraiser in August, a Bangers to Benidorm rally.

But Gary said: “As soon as we saw the invitation saying bring two toys we thought we can do better than that.

“We got together and decided let’s fill a van!”

So after a mammoth whip-round, friends Robert Watt, Joe McDonald and David Fyffe took Gary’s van to a toy wholesaler in Manchester where they were able to get more for their money.

And they filled several trolleys and cages with goodies for all ages, from babies to teenagers.

Watch their Help for Kids shopping spree

Gary said: “All the toys were in the back of my van for the rest of the week and I couldn’t open the door because they were ready to fall out.”

The group revealed their massive haul to charity manager Stacey Wallace and charity trustees as they arrived at the ball.

Gary said: “I thought Stacey was going to burst into tears when she saw it!”

Help for Kids manager Stacey and charity trustee Derek Miller (left) were blown away by the donation from Gary (right) and his group, some of whom are also pictured.
Stacey and charity trustee Derek Miller (left) were blown away by the donation from Gary (right) and his group, some of whom are also pictured. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Help For Kids’ annual toy appeal allows sacks of toys, books and other gifts to be distributed to thousands of Dundee families whose children might otherwise have little or no presents to open on Christmas morning.

Gary regularly raises money for charity but Bangers to Benidorm, in which a team of 45 drove a fleet of ageing motors to the south of Spain, was his first event for Help For Kids.

Now he has become an ambassador for the charity and says he and his fellow fundraisers are ‘hooked’, knowing the work it does for disadvantaged children in their home city.

Help For Kids has drop-off points for toy appeal donations across the city, including the Tesco stores in South Road and Kingsway and our Meadowside office. You can find gift recommendations and labelling guidance on its Facebook page.

He said: “We know what it’s like. We have all come from nothing, we’ve been through worrying about Christmas because you’ve no wages left.”

As well as collecting gifts, the party raised more than £8,000 to be spent on even more presents.

Stacey said: “We would like to say a huge thanks to everyone who came along on Friday.

“The donations in cash and toys really has kicked off Christmas 2023.

“We had a lovely surprise from Gary Rooney and the guys from Bangers to Benidorm who turned up with a van full of toys too.”

Our Help for Kids Christmas party photos

All images by Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Help for Kids charity manager Stacey Wallace with trustee Gavin Findlay (left) and vice-chairman Derek Millar.
Charity manager Stacey with trustee Gavin Findlay (left) and vice-chairman Derek Millar.
Admiring the winter wonderland created for the ball.
Guests at the Frosty the Snowman table.
Magician William Patrick was part of the pre-dinner entertainment at the Help for Kids Christmas party.
Magician William Patrick was part of the pre-dinner entertainment.
Raising a glass for a great cause.
Guests at the Driving Home for Christmas table.

More from Dundee

McDonald's near Monifieth on fire.
Crews tackle huge fire at Monifieth McDonald's
Gary Rooney and charity manager Stacey Wallace with the vanload of toys. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Retired Dundee nurse Elizabeth El-Nakla relives Gaza ordeal in emotional TV interview
Michelle Lizanec/Orchard Way, Inchture.
Lizanec murder trial - Suspect told police of 'five minutes to destroy' 28-year marriage
Hollywood Bowl is set to open in Dundee in May 2024.
Hollywood Bowl reveals target opening date for new Dundee venue
Police at the scene of the stabbing on South Street in St Andrews.
Three in court after alleged attack outside St Andrews takeaway
Kevin McAlpine hugs wife Anna.
‘I got nothing left’: Kevin McAlpine’s wife taking break from golf after Tayside caddie’s…
Angus identified as the easiest place to pass your test in Scotland
Angus revealed as best place in Scotland for passing driving test
The A92 is closed from Ethiebeaton Roundabout to Muirdrum.
A92 near Monifieth shut for hours after 'concern for a person'
Anthony Bradburn.
Hapless Dundee bookmaker robber has change of luck as he avoids prison
Gary Rooney and charity manager Stacey Wallace with the vanload of toys. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
26 best pictures as Comic Con returns to Dundee after Storm Babet postponement

Conversation