Will Barbie make it to Benidorm? 15 Dundee ‘bangers’ begin charity mission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Will Barbie make it to Benidorm? 15 Dundee ‘bangers’ begin charity mission

Mechanic Gary Rooney is leading a charity rally from Dundee to Spain in aid of Help For Kids.

By Cheryl Peebles
The Barbie banger bound for Benidorm. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The Barbie banger bound for Benidorm. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A fleet of ageing motors are to make their final journeys in aid of Dundee children – including a Barbie-themed Ford Fiesta with the iconic doll atop.

Their drivers and passengers are crossing their fingers they will make the 1,870 miles to south-east Spain.

Mechanic Gary Rooney will lead a team of 45 people travelling in 15 cars on his Bangers to Benidorm mission which he hopes will raise over £10,000 for Help For Kids.

Gary Rooney, boss of Dundee firm BIG Recovery and Transportation and rally organiser. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

And they will make an arresting sight as they travel in convoy from Dundee to Dover and across the continent – as each vehicle has been given a themed paint job.

The motors include a 1996 Range Rover – which Gary is least confident of lasting the distance – kitted out as a Paw Patrol police car.

Gary, owner of Dundee recovery firm Big Recovery and Transportation, will drive an 18-year-old Seat Leon with a Mr Blobby paint job.

Gary with his Mr Blobby Seat Leon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Other bangers include a Mr Bean-themed Ford Focus, a 21-year-old Mercedes C200 with Ghostbusters paintwork and a Disney Princess Nissan Micra convertible.

Some of the cars

Marti Stewart will take the wheel of the Ghostbusters Mercedes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Charles Bryson hopes he won’t be the butt of jokes driving this Audi A4. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The Mr Bean Ford Focus, loaded with canoe and suitcase. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The Disney Princess Nissan Micra. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The Batman Saab 95. Image: Gary Rooney.
A Super Mario Nissan Note. Image: Gary Rooney.
The Joker Volkswagen Golf. Image: Gary Rooney.
A Starsky and Hutch Toyota Celica. Image: Gary Rooney.

The bangers were all purchased for £500 or less and will be sold to a scrap dealer in Benidorm – assuming they make it.

A Lexus has already been fired from the squad and substituted after its engine blew up.

The Lexus which failed before it even began. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Gary said: “We’ve got a pool going on whether the Range Rover will make it!

“It looks good from the outside but it’s got no roof lining, no door cards (interior panels) and the windows don’t go down.”

And, no, it doesn’t have air conditioning which may make for a hot and sweaty trip for driver Paul Burns and his passengers the further south they go.

Lucky Paul ‘won’ the Range Rover in a draw to decide who gets which car.

Spare parts on board

Besides, perhaps, the Range Rover, Gary is optimistic that the fleet will reach Benidorm in one piece in four days.

The 27-year-old Range Rover – pictured before its make-over – is considered least likely to reach Benidorm. Image: Gary Rooney.

He said: “A lot of the guys are trained mechanics, there are a few garage owners among us.

“We are taking spare parts with us, spare fan belts, alternators.

“The guys are talented at what they do so I’m pretty sure we’ll get all the cars there. I’m not saying it’s going to be plain sailing, though!”

Gary also has a few surprises up his sleeve.

He hopes to stop off at a race track and – depending on consent – the Arc de Triomphe to test the bangers’ mettle in driving challenges.

And there are a few surprises in the vehicles themselves – which he is keeping under wraps for now.

Stacey Wallace, Help for Kids charity manager (left), Gary (second from left) and Cameron Donald (right), of sponsor Tayside Engineering and Construction Supplies, with drivers Marti Stewart, Charles Bryson, Joe McDonald and David Fyffe. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Gary regularly raises money for local causes but has never attempted a rally like this.

He had considered signing up for a similar event but was too late and decided – with the encouragement of fellow driver Robert Watt – to organise his own.

As word spread, more and more people volunteered to join him, and Cameron Donald, owner of Tayside Engineering and Construction (TEC) Supplies, stepped in as the main sponsor.

Gary said: “It was meant to be five cars, now it’s 15!”

The team plan to set off on August 17 from TEC Supplies in George Buckman Drive and drive to Dover for the ferry to Calais the following morning.

From Calais they will head to Lyon, where they will camp overnight before motoring to Barcelona.

The final leg will take them to Benidorm from where they will fly home after handing their motors over to a local scrap dealer.

It’s all trial and error – we don’t really know what we are doing, but we’ve done a lot of research.”

Gary Rooney

Gary said: “It’s going to be a long drive but we’ll all stick together and we are going to have radios in the cars so we can communicate.

“It’s all trial and error – we don’t really know what we are doing, but we’ve done a lot of research.”

Journey expenses including flights home, hotels and tents, and the costs of buying and sprucing up the cars have been covered by participants and sponsors so all donations can go to Help For Kids.

Gary was already aware of the Evening Telegraph charity’s work and, as a dad himself, is keen to see their efforts benefit Dundee children.

He said: “I’m a strong believer in supporting local charities.

“I can guarantee there’s going to be at least £10,000 getting handed over – unless, of course, something catastrophic happens and the cars don’t get there!”

Stacey, with Gary and Cameron, tries out the Disney Princes Nissan Micra. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Help For Kids supports disadvantaged children across Dundee through grants to families and the organisations which work with them.

Charity manager Stacey Wallace said: “We are extremely grateful to Gary and everyone who has contributed to this campaign.

“Every day I see something new happening with it.

“It has also raised so much awareness of what we do in Dundee.

“I can really see everyone is so passionate about helping local kids and through us, this is exactly what will happen.”

Supporters will be able to follow the bangers as Gary will regularly post and livestream on the event’s Facebook page.

More from Schools

The Barbie banger bound for Benidorm. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
This year's Dundee school holiday dates to print out and keep at home
The Barbie banger bound for Benidorm. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
This year's Angus school holiday dates to print out and keep at home
The Barbie banger bound for Benidorm. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
This year's Fife school holiday dates to print out and keep at home
The Barbie banger bound for Benidorm. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
This year's Perth and Kinross school holiday dates to print out and keep at…
Alex and Edie on the waterslide at Muddy Boots Fife
Our splashing family day out at Muddy Boots waterslide and adventure park in Fife
The Barbie banger bound for Benidorm. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dundee Explorers 'excited' by World Scout Jamboree in South Korea
Tailend restaurant in Dundee.
Where kids can eat for free or £1 in Dundee over the holidays
The Barbie banger bound for Benidorm. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The Kirkcaldy chef feeding kids for free during school holidays with the help of…
Damage caused by the fire at the West End Campus.
Dundee's West End Campus to reopen following school fire earlier this month
The Welcome Inn is one of the places where kids eat free in Perth.
Where kids can eat for free or £1 over the summer holidays in Perthshire

Conversation