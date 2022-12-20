How Help For Kids delivered hundreds of Christmas gifts YOU donated for Dundee children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

How Help For Kids delivered hundreds of Christmas gifts YOU donated for Dundee children

By Cheryl Peebles
December 20 2022, 6.00pm
Kieran Laidlaw (left) and Kevin Shaw ready to go on road after loading up with gifts with Stacey Wallace, of Help for Kids. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Kieran Laidlaw (left) and Kevin Shaw ready to go on road after loading up with gifts with Stacey Wallace, of Help for Kids. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Dundonians have dug deep to provide Christmas gifts for deprived children. Schools and family team leader Cheryl Peebles joined a Help For Kids delivery team to see some of the thousands of donations going out.

“If it wasn’t for this, there wouldn’t be any Christmas for the kids.”

These were the words of one Dundee man as we dropped off a bounty of presents at his flat in the city.

His sister’s children – aged 11, 10 and six – will each have a huge bag of gifts on Christmas morning, but only thanks to the Evening Telegraph Help For Kids toy appeal.

He told our delivery team: “It’s great that there is this help.”

Gifts are selected to suit each child. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

In a nearby street, a mum who has recently moved to Dundee was equally relieved her children – like their friends – would have parcels to open on Sunday morning.

She has just started a new job – but there still isn’t money for the Christmas treats most of us take for granted.

As she took her bulging bags of gifts, she said: “This means so much to me. It’s amazing.”

Her children are among around 1,500 in Dundee referred to Help For Kids so they can benefit from its appeal.

Stacey and her team ensure each child gets a selection of gifts appropriate to their age. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

And because of the generosity of those who have given gifts or cash, children don’t receive just one or two presents but a whole sack, worth around £100 each.

The charity tries to ensure each one contains a few toys, a book, puzzle, selection box and pyjamas or a cosy hoodie.

I joined Kieran Laidlaw and Kevin Shaw, both 28, as they delivered gifts around the city just days before Christmas.

Kevin Shaw (left) and Kieran Laidlaw collect gifts for delivery from the Help For Kids ‘grotto’. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

They are wind turbine technicians but their employer Coast Renewable Services has volunteered manpower and vehicles over the past few days for Help For Kids deliveries.

Kieran’s seen quite a few tears shed – but also faces of glee when kids have caught them dropping off bags of goodies at their homes.

“They think you are actual Santa!” he said.

“It’s really nice to see them all excited. They don’t have much.

“Doing this makes you see how blessed you really are compared to what we are seeing.”

As well as individual homes, we stopped off at Fairfield Community Sports Hub, where volunteers were preparing Christmas food hampers while dealing with a long queue for their regular food bank.

A delivery to Fairfield Community Sports Hub, from where gifts will go out with food hampers to around 150 families. Kevin and Kieran with Fairfield trustee Graham Tait. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Help For Kids gifts will go out with the hampers to around 150 families later this week.

Trustee Graham Tait said that making the deliveries can be emotional for volunteers.

He said: “Just seeing everything going out, all the packages – the people that get them are people who really need them.”

One of those volunteers is Donna Mitchell.

Despite seeing the desperate circumstances of some families, she loves being able to help folk at this time of year.

She said: “It means an awful lot to people, they are just so grateful.”

Back at the Help For Kids ‘grotto’ coordinating it all is charity manager Stacey Wallace.

Managing the toy appeal has been a mammoth task over the last few weeks, from organising dozens of gift drop-off points and collecting donations to taking referrals, sorting gifts and dispatching delivery squads like Kieran and Kevin.

We are giving them a Christmas they wouldn’t have otherwise.”

Help For Kids charity manager Stacey Wallace

But the reaction of the families they help makes it all worthwhile.

Last week a dad and mum were in tears when Stacey’s team arrived with gifts for their eight children.

Stacey said: “Some people are choosing whether to put food on the table or heat the house, so presents aren’t a priority.

“We are giving them a Christmas they wouldn’t have otherwise.”

Support for the appeal from individuals, businesses and organisations around the city, has overwhelmed those involved in the annual campaign, especially when everyone is feeling the financial pinch.

Stacey said: “The support as always for Help For Kids has been amazing, people really do get behind us.”

Tags

Conversation

