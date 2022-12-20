Fife girl, 14, reported missing from Kilrenny found safe and well By Laura Devlin December 20 2022, 9.41pm Updated: December 21 2022, 7.59am Caitlin Doherty. Image: Police Scotland. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A teenage girl, reported missing from the Kilrenny area of north east Fife, has been found safe and well by police. Police had issued and appeal to help trace Caitlin Doherty, 14, last seen at around 11.50am on Tuesday. It’s thought, Caitlin, described as 5ft 3inches tall, of slim build, has blue eyes and reddish/brown hair below her shoulder, may have travelled to Edinburgh. Following a search, the teenager has now been traced. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that 14-year-old Caitlin Doherty who was reported missing from the Kilrenny area of North East Fife has been traced safe and well. “Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.” What happens when someone is reported missing in Scotland? Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife… Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole 2 Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife's first baby of 2023 2 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Fife revealed Desperate Fife Buckfast thief's prison 'dry-out' wish granted by sheriff 'Some people do crosswords or Sudoku - I go looking up dead people!' says… Most Read 1 New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze 2 Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire 3 Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed… 4 Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire 5 Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care… 6 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 7 Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you 8 Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach 9 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 3 10 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 More from The Courier 3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat… 4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44… KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio… Editor's Picks Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year’s Day – as Arbroath darts hero rues ‘missed opportunity’ Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 SNP ‘hardball’ threat to take education powers from councils Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed Kisses from Kinsley: Charity being launched in memory of brave Angus toddler 5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022 Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Most Commented 1 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 2 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 3 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 4 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 5 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 6 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 7 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 8 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 9 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 10 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast