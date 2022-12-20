Fife girl, 14, reported missing from Kilrenny found safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenage girl, reported missing from the Kilrenny area of north east Fife, has been found safe and well by police.

Police had issued and appeal to help trace Caitlin Doherty, 14, last seen at around 11.50am on Tuesday.

It’s thought, Caitlin, described as 5ft 3inches tall, of slim build, has blue eyes and reddish/brown hair below her shoulder, may have travelled to Edinburgh.

Following a search, the teenager has now been traced.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that 14-year-old Caitlin Doherty who was reported missing from the Kilrenny area of North East Fife has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”