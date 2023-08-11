Kenmore residents come out fighting against Taymouth Castle protest group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Kenmore residents come out fighting against Taymouth Castle protest group

Kenmore community leaders say Protect Loch Tay is 'undemocratic, misinformed and completely unrepresentative of the wishes of local folk'

By Morag Lindsay
Shirley Shearer and Colin Morton of Kenmore and District Community Council.
Shirley Shearer and Colin Morton of Kenmore and District Community Council have spoken out against Protect Loch Tay over the Taymouth Castle project. Image: supplied.

Community leaders in Kenmore are urging the Protect Loch Tay campaign to back off, amid deepening divisions over the multi-million-pound redevelopment of Taymouth Castle.

Kenmore and District Community Council has accused the protesters of being “undemocratic, misinformed and completely unrepresentative of the wishes of local folk”.

It comes as support for Protect Loch Tay’s online petition, opposing further development of the Taymouth Castle estate by an American real estate company, tops more than 87,000 names.

Protect Loch Tay funder Rob Jamieson today insisted there is broad support for the group’s aims.

But the community council says most residents in the 200-strong communities of Kenmore and neighbouring Acharn want the project to go ahead.

packed hall at Taymouth Castle meeting.
The Taymouth Castle plans were discussed at a packed public meeting in Aberfeldy Town Hall recently. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

They say the area is already reaping the rewards from working with Taymouth Castle developer Discovery Land Company.

And they fear Protect Loch Tay’s campaigning is chasing away visitors and harming existing businesses.

Community Council Chairman Peter Ely said: “We really don’t need anonymous people from all round the world telling us how to manage our wee community.”

Transparency at heart of Taymouth Castle concerns

Discovery Land Company has already started renovating Taymouth Castle.

The landmark had started to fall into serious disrepair after a series of other developers came and went.

It is also working to restore the dilapidated golf course, and has plans for 145 luxury homes, as well as additional facilities.

Taymouth Castle exterior
Kenmore Community Council supports the redevelopment of Taymouth Castle estate. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

The development is estimated to bring at least 200 direct jobs to the area.

The company has also bought a series of buildings in Kenmore which it intends to reopen to the public. These include the hotel, village shop and restaurants which are currently closed for renovations.

However, Protect Loch Tay has accused Discovery Land Company of a lack of transparency around its larger plans.

It says the firm is “salami-slicing” by submitting a series of individual planning applications which mask the true scale of the project.

Ingrid Ess and Rob Jamieson of the Protect Loch Tay group in Kenmore.
Protect Loch Tay campaigners Ingrid Ess and Rob Jamieson have raised concerns about the Taymouth Castle estate project. Image: DC Thomson.

Critics fear the firm is planning a “gated community”, which will squeeze out locals and bring few benefits beyond the estate itself.

But Kenmore and District Community Council says local people are largely in favour of the development.

It says the project has already breathed new life into the community, with workers living in former holiday lets and their children boosting the rolls of local schools.

The watchdog has praised Discovery Land Company for making improvements to the beach area and village square.

The firm has also sponsored Christmas festivities and Highland Games.

Kenmore Hotel exterior.
The Taymouth Castle developers say the Kenmore Hotel will reopen to the public. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

And it has criticised Protect Loch Tay for removing people from its Facebook group if they step up to defend the development or the community council.

‘Patience is running out’

Kenmore resident Joanne Howie said: “Whenever anyone steps up to defend the development or the community council they either get abuse or booted out the group.

“I was expelled just for saying that I thought the community council had done a great job. I know of many others who have had a similar experience.”

Earlier this week, local hospitality businesses voiced concerns that media attention was making holidaymakers nervous about coming to the area.

Kenmore and District Community Council members Shirley Shearer and Colin Morton.
Kenmore and District Community Council members Shirley Shearer and Colin Morton say locals want the Taymouth Castle development. Image: supplied.

Fellow community council member and local business owner Shirley Shearer said: “We know that businesses have customers trying to cancel bookings because they have been told by this group that we have big problems here. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Mr Morton said many of the concerns being raised are based on “misinformation, scaremongering and in some cases what seems like malicious conjecture”.

And he is pleading with Protect Loch Tay to back off.

“There will be negatives and positives to come for us and we are largely very optimistic but we need to be left alone to manage this ourselves,” he said.

“We have been patient with this group but that patience is now running out.”

Protect Loch Tay responds to Taymouth Castle allegations

Rob Jamieson, of Protect Loch Tay responded to the claims of the community council.

Rob Jamieson.
Protect Loch Tay campaigner Rob Jamieson. Image: DC Thomson.

In a statement, the group said: “As there has been no canvassing or polling undertaken, there is no evidence whatsoever to suggest that the ‘majority’ of people in Kenmore support this development.

“This is nothing more than speculation on the part of Kenmore Community Council.

“On the contrary, we have found as much concern about the development as we have support – if not more so. Many of the people who hold these concerns, from Kenmore, Loch Tay, Aberfeldy, and Glen Lyon, are members of our Facebook group.”

The statement reiterated that the group is not against the development and was simply seeking greater scrutiny and protections, adding: “We would never intentionally share inaccuracies and are not aware of any instances in which this has happened.”

entrance to Taymouth Castle estate, Kenmore
The entrance to the Taymouth Castle in Kenmore. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And in response to claims that people were being removed from the Facebook group for expressing dissent, it said: “This is a private Facebook group intended for broadly like-minded people to discuss the topic of the Taymouth Castle development and organize accordingly.

“To that end, we have removed a very small handful of people — as of this writing, 23 out of 2,800 members — whose public comments, we believe, have contradicted the aims and intentions of this group.”

 

Conversation