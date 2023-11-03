Kenmore Hotel and village shop timeline revealed as Taymouth tycoons meet locals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kenmore Hotel and village shop timeline revealed as Taymouth tycoons meet locals

The US real estate firm behind the Taymouth Castle restoration spoke to residents at a private meeting this week.

Justin Bowie
The tycoons behind the controversial Taymouth Castle restoration have revealed Kenmore Hotel won’t reopen until 2026.

But Discovery Land Company (DLC) insist the village shop and post office remains on track to welcome locals again in March next year.

The timeline for both projects emerged during an invite-only meeting with residents on Thursday night, which was also attended by politicians John Swinney and Pete Wishart.

The American real estate firm finalised a deal to buy Taymouth Castle in 2019 and has since embarked on a multimillion-pound project to restore the historic Highland Perthshire landmark.

As part of the scheme, it plans to renovate a nearby golf course and build more than 100 houses to create a new luxury resort.

Alongside this DLC, who also own Aberfeldy’s Moness Resort, has purchased a number of properties in nearby Kenmore and it is understood this strategy will continue.

‘Positive talks’

The return date for the famous hotel – which was established in 1572 overlooking the River Tay and claims to be “Scotland’s oldest inn” – is now a year later than expected.

Colin Morton, a community councillor in Kenmore, was at the meeting and described the talks with the US real estate firm as “positive”.

He told us: “From the start there’s been a constructive relationship with the developers.

“There’s obviously been concerns about how big this is, but Thursday night was a very good example of how they’ve been able to address those concerns.”

Kenmore community councillor Colin Morton.

On Kenmore Hotel, he added: “It’s something that’s going to be a really essential asset to the area.”

Mr Swinney and Mr Wishart said the forum was welcome, but they have urged DLC to hold a similar meeting for concerned residents in Aberfeldy.

The former deputy first minister, MSP for Perthshire North, said: “It was a welcome step towards a more open and transparent dialogue.

“However, the fact remains that there are well-documented concerns about both DLC’s overall vision and some of the company’s conduct thus far – particularly relating to their approach to the planning process.”

‘Important step’

His SNP colleague Mr Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire, added: “This meeting has been a long time coming and is an important step in DLC’s efforts to improve their communication with the public and be more open about their plans.”

DLC insist the luxury estate at Taymouth is not going to be a gated community for the super-rich and say right to roam laws will be respected.

John Swinney and Pete Wishart. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Tom Collopy, the chief project officer, admitted in July the real estate company’s communication “needs to be improved greatly”.

Protect Loch Tay campaign founder Rob Jamieson claims DLC chiefs have not been transparent about the size of the Taymouth Castle development and says they are refusing to hold a public meeting.

‘Empty promises’

A petition launched by the group in July now has more than 155,000 signatures, attracting huge support from well beyond Perthshire.

Mr Jamieson said: “That so-called public meeting was not a public meeting in any way, shape or form.

Protect Loch Tay campaigner Rob Jamieson.

“Handpicking the people who were invited – that’s bad faith. That’s not a good way to interact with the public.

“They’re full of good intentions and empty promises.”

Discovery Land Company has been contacted for comment.

