Home News Perth & Kinross

Taymouth Castle tycoons’ ‘regret’ after satellite images reveal planning breach

Discovery Land Company has spoken for the first time about the work which went ahead without council approval

By Morag Lindsay
Aerial photo showing site of alleged unauthorised work at Taymouth Castle
Protesters say they have detected unauthorised work at Taymouth Castle. Image: Protect Loch Tay.

Taymouth Castle developers have spoken of their “regret” after work started on a section of the project which does not have planning permission.

Perth and Kinross Council has confirmed the activity was a breach of planning rules and says it is working with Discovery Land Company on a remedy.

It comes after the Protect Loch Tay pressure group obtained aerial images showing work on the site of a proposed “foul water treatment plant” next to the castle at Kenmore.

Speaking about the breach for the first time, Discovery Land Company told The Courier: “While crews began work on one part of the facility prior to formal planning approval – which we regret – no work has started on any aspect of the facility that impacts the river.”

Taymouth Castle exterior
Taymouth Castle is at the centre of a major redevelopment. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

Discovery Land Company (DLC) applied for permission to construct the plant last year.

It is part of the US real estate company’s bid to restore Taymouth Castle and golf course and build more then 100 luxury homes.

However, the water treatment plant application has yet to be determined.

NatureScot has raised concerns about the potential impact on wildlife in the River Tay, including populations of Atlantic salmon, otters and freshwater pearl mussels.

Protect Loch Tay says its images, dated April 2023, show a pit has been dug and a structure has been built on the site.

Map showing site of the Taymouth foul water plant planning application
The site of the Taymouth foul water plant planning application. Image: Protect Loch Tay.

The group says it also believes work has started on drainage towards the River Tay.

Protect Loch Tay has raised additional concerns about damage to a B-listed 18th Century monumental urn and the level of tree felling in the Taymouth Castle pleasure gardens.

Spokesman Rob Jamieson said members would be watching Discovery Land Company’s activities in the area relentlessly.

Rob Jamieson head and shoulders
Protect Loch Tay campaigner Rob Jamieson. Image: DC Thomson.

“Without the public keeping a close eye, things like the freshwater pearl mussel beds, the magnificent woodland habitat, historic landmarks, and anything else that gets in the way of DLC’s business model to maximise profit, then these things will be lost to future generations,” he said.

Taymouth Castle planning breach talks ongoing

A Discovery Land Company spokesperson said: “Throughout the work, we have consulted with SEPA, NatureScot and Perth and Kinross Council.

“While crews began work on one part of the facility prior to formal planning approval – which we regret – no work has started on any aspect of the facility that impacts the River.

“Going forward, all work will continue to be of the highest standards of quality and sustainability and will follow the applicable approval process.”

Gates to Taymouth Castle in Kenmore.
The Taymouth Castle estate gates in Kenmore. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Perth and Kinross Council said it was in discussions with the company about the planning breach.

A spokesperson said: “Planning application 22/01882/FLL is under consideration at this time and the planning authority is aware of the works which have been undertaken which are a breach of planning control.

“However, a planning application has been received which seeks to regularise the situation and this is currently being considered.

“Dialogue is ongoing with the developer regarding this.”

Planning row latest in line of Taymouth Castle controversies

Protect Loch Tay is behind an online petition which opposes Discovery Land Company’s “overdevelopment” at Taymouth Castle and the surrounding area.

Kenmore Hotel exterior
Discovery Land Company has also bought the Kenmore Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The group says the company, owned by American tycoon Mike Meldman, wants to create “a private resort for the mega-rich”.

Its petition has attracted more than 150,000 signatures.

However, the plans for Taymouth Castle have divided opinion in Perthshire and beyond.

Many locals welcome the development, saying it will create jobs and bring prestige to the area.

There have also been concerns that negative publicity around the development is harming Kenmore.

Discovery Land Company has also purchased a number of properties in Kenmore, including the hotel and post office, which it intends to open to the public after renovations.

More recently it announced it had acquired the Moness holiday park at Aberfeldy. It intends to turn vacant holiday cottages into workers’ accommodation.

Conversation