Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star Dan Phillips involved in VAR drama against USA but Trinidad suffer later Nations League heartbreak

Dimitar Mitov was left on the bench for Bulgaria's draw against Hungary.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone duo Dan Phillips and Dimitar Mitov both suffered late heartbreak on international duty.

The Perth midfielder started for Trinidad and Tobago in the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final clash against the USA in Austin, Texas.

He was at the centre of a big talking point on the hour-mark when a penalty was awarded against him for fouling Weston McKennie in the penalty box but the decision was over-turned by VAR.

Phillips was substituted not long after and his team – reduced to 10 men in the first half – conceded three times (twice assisted by a deflection) after the 80th minute.

The second leg takes place in Trinidad on Monday night.

Bulgaria drama on and off the pitch

Mitov, meanwhile, didn’t get game-time for Bulgaria against Hungary.

There was a cruel ending to the match for the Saints goalkeeper’s team, who were denied a drought-ending first victory in their Euro 2024 qualifying group by a 97th minute equaliser for the visitors, who secured their place in the finals on the back of the 2-2 draw.

The bigger story was outside the ground, where thousands of Bulgarian supporters took to the streets of Sofia in protest over the management of the national association.

The demonstration turned violent, with four fans taken to hospital.

Bulgaria now face Serbia on Sunday afternoon, when Mitov will hope to earn his first cap in a competitive fixture, having previously played two friendlies.

