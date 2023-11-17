St Andrews Aquarium partially reopens after storm damage as update issued on evacuated seals

St Andrews Aquarium has partially reopened to the public after tidal surges caused “devastating” damage to the attraction.

The family-owned centre was hit by huge waves during a storm last month, forcing the evacuation of the outdoor seal pool as steel fences and a viewing deck were washed away.

The seal pool is set within a Victorian swimming pool close to the shoreline and is still “filled with seaweed” following damage.

As a result, the seals have been rehomed and are not expected to return for up to a year.

It had been feared that the aquarium could be closed for several months but the main building reopened to visitors on Friday.

All attractions, excluding the seals, are open and a £1 discount is being offered on tickets.

A spokesperson said: “There is still significant damage to the seal pool area.

“This includes fencing and very expensive pumps which pump seawater into the pools.

St Andrews Aquarium ‘had to figure out way to open’

“The 8ft deep pools are still effectively filled with seaweed and things like that.

“We have been able to put work in place to keep the area separate and closed.

“There has been work to change access, the door to the aquarium (from the seal pool) was ripped off.

“We have had to figure out a way to open.”

The spokesperson added: “There are around 120 species and the seals are just one of them.

“But we are probably looking at the best part of a year that they will be away.

“We need to do what we can.

“The pool needs significant work before the seals can come back.”

The aquarium is also looking at ways visitors might be able to donate towards repairs after offers of financial contributions by customers on social media.

Meanwhile, a £1.5 million fundraiser has been launched to pay for repairs at St Andrews harbour after it was battered by the same tidal waves.

And work to repair storm damage that left homes just metres from the sea is finally set to begin in Pittenweem.