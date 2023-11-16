£1.5m fundraiser launched to help restore storm-battered St Andrews harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

£1.5m fundraiser launched to help restore storm-battered St Andrews harbour

The medieval harbour was severely damaged in last month's storm and there are fears the erosion could spread.

By Claire Warrender
Police tape bars access to parts of St Andrews Harbour wall and pier
Police tape bars access to parts of St Andrews Harbour wall and pier. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A £1.5 million fundraiser has been launched to pay for repairs at the storm-battered St Andrews harbour.

The public is being asked to help restore the medieval port, dubbed “the heart and backbone of St Andrews”.

It is closed due to significant damage caused by Storm Babet, followed by huge tides last month.

And while fishermen are back at work, the iconic pier, car park and cliff path to the cathedral remain shut due to safety fears.

St Andrews Harbour Trust is seeking emergency and long-term funding from the Scottish Government and other agencies.

But it fears further storms may exacerbate the issue before any work can be carried out.

Fears St Andrews harbour erosion will spread

The harbour trust launched the online fundraiser on Wednesday night.

They say the storm caused serious erosion and damage to the top walls and walkways of the main pier.

It also destroyed one of the slipways and eroded the cliff above.

Part of the cliff and path leading to St Andrews Cathedral are damaged.
Part of the cliff and path leading to St Andrews Cathedral are damaged. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The trust adds: “The tarmac car park area at the head of the main pier is being undermined and the erosion is expanding, with fear it will spread along the start of the main pier and further into the cliff.

“For the safety of the public, the eroded areas and the main pier have been fenced off and warnings posted on the harbour trust’s social media pages.

“We would again advise the public to avoid the waterfront in stormy weather.

“The simple act of taking photos or going for a walk during high winds and rain may seem harmless but can be extremely dangerous.”

Harbour is a popular tourist attraction

In its appeal, the trust says: “The heart and backbone of St Andrews is surely its magnificent medieval harbour.

“For centuries, the harbour was a trading artery of the town.

“Although its commercial status is long since gone, today the harbour is the home of a small commercial crab and lobster fishing fleet and berths for sail and power leisure craft.

One of the boats at the storm-hit St Andrews Harbour.
One of the boats at the storm-hit St Andrews Harbour. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“St Andrews harbour is one of the most popular tourist attractions in North East Fife.

“It maintains its artistic allure and is ever popular with artists, and camera bearing locals and visitors.

“It is vital we get the harbour back to its best as soon as possible. Any donation you can give would be most welcome.”

Conversation