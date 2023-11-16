£1.5m fundraiser launched to help restore storm-battered St Andrews harbour

A £1.5 million fundraiser has been launched to pay for repairs at the storm-battered St Andrews harbour.

The public is being asked to help restore the medieval port, dubbed “the heart and backbone of St Andrews”.

It is closed due to significant damage caused by Storm Babet, followed by huge tides last month.

And while fishermen are back at work, the iconic pier, car park and cliff path to the cathedral remain shut due to safety fears.

St Andrews Harbour Trust is seeking emergency and long-term funding from the Scottish Government and other agencies.

But it fears further storms may exacerbate the issue before any work can be carried out.

Fears St Andrews harbour erosion will spread

The harbour trust launched the online fundraiser on Wednesday night.

They say the storm caused serious erosion and damage to the top walls and walkways of the main pier.

It also destroyed one of the slipways and eroded the cliff above.

The trust adds: “The tarmac car park area at the head of the main pier is being undermined and the erosion is expanding, with fear it will spread along the start of the main pier and further into the cliff.

“For the safety of the public, the eroded areas and the main pier have been fenced off and warnings posted on the harbour trust’s social media pages.

“We would again advise the public to avoid the waterfront in stormy weather.

“The simple act of taking photos or going for a walk during high winds and rain may seem harmless but can be extremely dangerous.”

Harbour is a popular tourist attraction

In its appeal, the trust says: “The heart and backbone of St Andrews is surely its magnificent medieval harbour.

“For centuries, the harbour was a trading artery of the town.

“Although its commercial status is long since gone, today the harbour is the home of a small commercial crab and lobster fishing fleet and berths for sail and power leisure craft.

“St Andrews harbour is one of the most popular tourist attractions in North East Fife.

“It maintains its artistic allure and is ever popular with artists, and camera bearing locals and visitors.

“It is vital we get the harbour back to its best as soon as possible. Any donation you can give would be most welcome.”