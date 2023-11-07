St Andrews harbour repair work now estimated at £1.5m as permission to clear channel granted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

St Andrews harbour repair work now estimated at £1.5m as permission to clear channel granted

Work to allow fishermen back to work could take up to a fortnight.

By Claire Warrender
St Andrews lobster fishermen Lee Gardener, Gordon Cation, Colin Brown, and John Chaters have been unable to leave the harbour.
St Andrews lobster fishermen Lee Gardener, Gordon Cation, Colin Brown, and John Chaters have been unable to leave the harbour.

St Andrews fishermen could face another fortnight in port, with storm damage to the harbour now estimated at more than £1.5 million.

The harbour trust has revealed it has now secured permission to clear the main channel of seaweed and sand.

However, it could take up to two weeks due to the need for very low tides.

The harbour has been closed since Storm Babet struck, wrecking the gates and washing in tonnes of sand and seaweed.

The St Andrews coast and harbour were battered by waves.
The St Andrews coast and harbour were battered by waves. Image: Michael Alexander/DC Thomson.

This was compounded days later by an unusually high spring tide, when enormous waves destroyed a slipway and damaged the pier and cliffs.

The entire area has been cordoned off for more than a week.

And while temporary repairs will be carried out to allow the pier to open soon, fuller restoration will take time.

Aerial survey of St Andrews harbour damage carried out

Lobster fishermen have been unable to leave the harbour due to the build-up of weed.

And some have been losing thousands of pounds a week as a result.

However, they are pleased progress is finally being made.

Gordon Cation, left, and John Chater at St Andrews Harbour.
Gordon Cation, left, and John Chater at St Andrews Harbour. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for St Andrews Harbour Trust announced on Tuesday morning that permission to clear the channel has been received.

“However, this may take a fortnight to open the channel due to the need for really low tides,” they said.

“We appreciate this is a frustrating time for all and will continue to keep the fishermen posted as the situation develops.”

Meanwhile, an aerial survey of the damage to the harbour walls was completed on Sunday.

“An analysis of the results will be made in the coming week to identify the repairs required,” the spokesperson said.

Emergency funding sought for St Andrews harbour repairs

“We have been authorised by Historic Environment Scotland to carry out interim repairs to the upper pier tops and to the pier surface to facilitate the reopening of the pier in the near future.

“However, these will be temporary repairs, and fuller restoration work will be required using approved materials.”

Police tape bars access to parts of St Andrews Harbour wall and pier
Police tape bars access to parts of St Andrews Harbour wall and pier, where repairs will take place. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

This will be carried out when planned marine archaeological surveys are completed and costed.

And it may mean another closure of the pier.

The spokesperson added: “Quotations have been received for the repair of the harbour gates and funding to pay for this work is being sought urgently.

“It is expected that the cost of long-term repairs to the damage caused over the last two weeks could now exceed £1.5m.”

Matthew Grigg.
Fife barber Cammy Barnes on Britain's Got Talent.
Matthew Birch
Fife councillor Judy Hamilton and Kirkcaldy Foodbank chairman Ian Campbell, chairman of Kirkcaldy foodbank, preparing deliveries for service users.
St Andrews lobster fishermen Lee Gardener, Gordon Cation, Colin Brown, and John Chaters have been unable to leave the harbour.
The funeral of James Comrie, who was killed in the Seafield Colliery Disaster
Fife care home threatened sigh closure
How new student accommodation at the former Madras College site in St Andrews will look.
Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks display was a huge success.
Fireworks and the northern lights at Clatto Park
Conversation