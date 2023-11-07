St Andrews harbour repair work now estimated at £1.5m as permission to clear channel granted

St Andrews fishermen could face another fortnight in port, with storm damage to the harbour now estimated at more than £1.5 million.

The harbour trust has revealed it has now secured permission to clear the main channel of seaweed and sand.

However, it could take up to two weeks due to the need for very low tides.

The harbour has been closed since Storm Babet struck, wrecking the gates and washing in tonnes of sand and seaweed.

This was compounded days later by an unusually high spring tide, when enormous waves destroyed a slipway and damaged the pier and cliffs.

The entire area has been cordoned off for more than a week.

And while temporary repairs will be carried out to allow the pier to open soon, fuller restoration will take time.

Aerial survey of St Andrews harbour damage carried out

Lobster fishermen have been unable to leave the harbour due to the build-up of weed.

And some have been losing thousands of pounds a week as a result.

However, they are pleased progress is finally being made.

A spokesperson for St Andrews Harbour Trust announced on Tuesday morning that permission to clear the channel has been received.

“However, this may take a fortnight to open the channel due to the need for really low tides,” they said.

“We appreciate this is a frustrating time for all and will continue to keep the fishermen posted as the situation develops.”

Meanwhile, an aerial survey of the damage to the harbour walls was completed on Sunday.

“An analysis of the results will be made in the coming week to identify the repairs required,” the spokesperson said.

Emergency funding sought for St Andrews harbour repairs

“We have been authorised by Historic Environment Scotland to carry out interim repairs to the upper pier tops and to the pier surface to facilitate the reopening of the pier in the near future.

“However, these will be temporary repairs, and fuller restoration work will be required using approved materials.”

This will be carried out when planned marine archaeological surveys are completed and costed.

And it may mean another closure of the pier.

The spokesperson added: “Quotations have been received for the repair of the harbour gates and funding to pay for this work is being sought urgently.

“It is expected that the cost of long-term repairs to the damage caused over the last two weeks could now exceed £1.5m.”