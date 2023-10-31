St Andrews Harbour closed in the wake of Storm Babet after £500,000 of damage

St Andrews harbour suffered an estimated £500,000 of damage in the wake of Storm Babet as havoc was wreaked along the Fife coast.

The north west slipway was destroyed as waves battered the area during high tide on Sunday and the east gate was also hit.

In addition, the cliff face that supports the path from the cathedral was damaged.

And the town’s Harbour Trust fears that without protection, it could suffer further erosion as the slipway is no longer there to take the brunt of the waves.

The centuries’ old harbour is now closed, with the trust warning it would be “unwise” for vessels to enter.

These include a number of commercial boats used for lobster fishing.

St Andrews is just one area of Fife where authorities have been left counting the cost of the storm.

And some communities are braced for a further deluge on Wednesday, with Storm Ciaran forecast to bring up to 50mm of rain.

St Andrews Harbour closed as 20ft drop appears

A spokesperson for St Andrews Harbour Trust has warned people to stay away during stormy weather for their own safety.

In one spot, walkers face a 20ft drop if they lose their footing.

They said: “In line with coastal communities along the east coast, Storm Babet has caused significant damage to St Andrews Harbour.

“Late Sunday evening, we lost the north west slipway and suffered further damage to the east gate.

“Due to the loss of the slipway, the west end of the small car park is undermined.”

They added: “As a result, we have closed the harbour in line with Maritime Agency requirements.

“Although it would be unwise to do so, vessels can still come and go at their own risk.”

Further storms could worsen harbour damage

Signs have gone up around the harbour, a designated listed building, warning of the dangers.

The spokesperson added: “The simple act of taking photos or going for a walk during high winds and rain may seem harmless but can be extremely dangerous.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to maintain and improve the harbour, we are now exploring additional funding to support both emergency and long-term repair work, which we estimate costing over £500,000.

“In the meantime, we are also engaging with the Scottish Government, statutory bodies and professional services to plan remedial works but expect further storms will exacerbate the issue before any works can be carried out.”

Livelihoods hit by harbour closure and caution needed at West Sands

St Andrews Conservative councillor Robin Lawson is a member of St Andrews Harbour Trust.

And he said: “There are a number of fishing boats that use that harbour and it’s a great shame for them because their livelihood is affected.

“They and other harbour users are obviously seriously inconvenienced.”

Elsewhere in St Andrews, people have been urged to use caution if visiting the West Sands.

The iconic beach is black with solid seaweed in some areas and debris has blown up against the dunes.

A number of dune paths are closed for safety.

Several Fife coastal towns affected by Storm Babet

Other towns were also hit, with part of Leven seafront still closed following damage to the sea wall.

In Kirkcaldy, access to Seafield Beach is affected after a flight of wooden stairs was destroyed.

And a section of the Fife coastal path between Elie Ruby Bay and St Monans has been diverted inland.

All walkers are advised to use the temporary route between Elie and Ardross Cottages.